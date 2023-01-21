Read full article on original website
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Report: Everton Fires Manager Frank Lampard
The Toffees are back in the relegation battle, sitting tied for last on points in the Premier League table after 20 games. Premier League legend Frank Lampard’s young managerial career has taken yet another ugly turn. According to Sky Sports, the longtime Chelsea midfielder (and former manager of the...
dcnewsnow.com
Where the USWNT Roster Stands After New Zealand Friendlies
With the Women’s World Cup just six months away, U.S. players made their case for a place on Vlatko Andonovski’s squad in two wins over the last week. The countdown to the 2023 World Cup is officially underway, with the U.S. women’s national team’s first friendlies of the year in the rearview mirror. Traveling to New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski’s squad got acquainted with the World Cup cohosts ahead of this summer’s tournament, taking on the Football Ferns in Wellington and Auckland.
Comments / 0