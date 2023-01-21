With the Women’s World Cup just six months away, U.S. players made their case for a place on Vlatko Andonovski’s squad in two wins over the last week. The countdown to the 2023 World Cup is officially underway, with the U.S. women’s national team’s first friendlies of the year in the rearview mirror. Traveling to New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski’s squad got acquainted with the World Cup cohosts ahead of this summer’s tournament, taking on the Football Ferns in Wellington and Auckland.

1 DAY AGO