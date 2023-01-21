Read full article on original website
Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier
The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
China’s J-20 Mighty Dragon Fighter Pilot Said He Flew Over Taiwan Undetected
“When I was flying the fighter plane Treasure Island of the motherland, I could see the entire coastline and mountains of the Treasure Island. At that moment, I was proud and proud [sic],” Captain Yang Juncheng, PLAAF J-20 Mighty Dragon pilot. A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) J-20...
Passengers' hats and belongings were sucked out of a plane after a door swung open mid-flight, report says
Shortly after take-off, the rear entry ramp door of the Russian charter flight slid open, per the Independent.
15 years after 'officially' retiring its first stealth jet, the US Air Force is looking for help to keep the F-117 flying for another decade
The fuss about the unveiling of the new B-21 stealth bomber has drawn the aviation world's attention, but the B-21's grandfather is still in action. When it first flew in the early 1980s, the F-117 Nighthawk was the first operational stealth aircraft. The F-117 has been officially retired for about 15 years, but its retirement has been far from sedentary. The Nighthawk is still being used to train US pilots to counter enemy stealth planes and cruise missiles.
Nepal plane crash – live: Pilot asked to switch runway minutes before landing, says official
The pilot of the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday asked the airport to switch runway minutes before his aircraft plunged into a deep gorge, a Pokhara airport spokesperson said.Anup Joshi said the pilot did not flag “anything untoward” to air traffic control and asked to switch from runway 3 to runway 1, adding weather conditions were good for a safe landing that day.The Yeti Airlines twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft was carrying 72 people – four crew members and 68 passengers – when it crashed near the airport of the tourist city of Pokhara.The dead bodies of 68...
Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of a plane crash who fell 3km and was alone for 11 days in the Amazon jungle.
Juliane Koepcke was 17 when she survived a plane crash and fell 3km to the earth. Juliane and her mother were on a flight from Lima, Peru, to Pucallpa on December 24, 1971, when the plane was struck by lightning.
Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat
Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Pilot reveals what happens after you flush the toilet on plane
A pilot has revealed what actually happens when passengers flush a toilet on a plane, and it’s left many travellers surprised.In a video shared to TikTok earlier this month, a pilot named Garrett, @flywithgarrett, addressed aeroplane bathrooms, and cleared up a myth about what exactly happens when passengers flush the on-board toilet. “Did you know whenever you flush the toilet on an aircraft, it actually doesn’t dump out into the population below,” he jokingly began.He went on to explain that that waste is later cleaned out of the plane, telling viewers: “It goes through plumbing to the rear of...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Co-pilot in Nepal plane crash disaster met same fate as her husband who crashed 17 years earlier
The co-pilot in Sunday's deadly plane crash in Nepal was the widow of another pilot who died in a crash flying for the same airline 17 years earlier, reports say.
A folk singer, a Russian travel blogger, and an Argentine hotelier are among the 68 who died in the Nepal plane crash
At least 68 passengers died in a plane crash on Sunday in central Nepal, and information is beginning to emerge about who they were. The flight, run by Nepali carrier Yeti Airlines, crashed near Pokhara airport at around 10:50 a.m., Reuters reported. It was only meant to last 30 minutes.
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Video shows passenger plane that crashed in Nepal flying low over a populated area before spinning sharply. At least 68 reported killed.
Videos on social media show the Yeti Airlines flight turning onto its side just before it hit the ground as it went to land at Pokhara airport.
Track and Field Star Sha’Carri Richardson Booted From American Airlines Plane Following Altercation With Flight Attendant
Track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson was booted from an American Airlines plane on Saturday following an apparent altercation with a flight attendant because she was told to end a mobile phone call prior to departure. In a series of Instagram posts, the 23-year-old sprinter said she felt aggrieved...
Watch Nine F-16s Make A Crazy-Looking ‘Attack’ On A Danish Airbase
via TwitterWhile this is not how you would go about destroying an airfield nowadays, the result is nothing short of spectacular.
Flight Attendant Shares Appalling Footage of Totally Trashed Airplane Seat Rows
What is wrong with people?
