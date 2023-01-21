ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, IA

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Missing Marion man involved in minor crash last week, police find out

MARION, Iowa — A missing Marion man was involved in a minor accident in Johnson County the day he went missing, authorities have found out. Marion Police Department public information officer Tom Daubs says they learned of the accident involving Theodore "Ted" Wolf on Monday, January 23. Wolf, 83, is still missing and was last seen that day heading to an appointment in Lisbon that he never made it to. Police say there are no known financial transactions on his accounts since he was last seen. Due to his age and medical condition, Marion Police asked for the public's help finding him.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Driver in custody after Cedar Falls Car Chase

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 11:35 p.m. Saturday night, Black Hawk County Dispatch got a report of a reckless driver at University Avenue in Cedar Falls. The reckless driver, traveling very fast, passed a Cedar Falls Police Officer in the area. The Cedar Falls Police tried to start a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over. Instead, the driver continued traveling south on Highway 58 before heading east on Highway 20.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
iheart.com

Driver Strikes Three Patrol Vehicles During Chase

(Black Hawk County, IA) -- Three law enforcement vehicles were struck by a fleeing vehicle during a high speed chase Saturday night. A Cedar Falls Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over, according to police. Stop sticks were used to stop the vehicle...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Marion police release new details in case of missing 83-year-old

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police looking for a missing 83-year-old Marion man say the man was involved in a crash the day he was reported missing. In a press release, Marion police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was involved in a minor crash on Jan. 16 at about 4 p.m. in Johnson County.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police looking to identify vandalism suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple reports of attempted break-ins and vandalism to vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or Officer Abe Schabilion at Schabilion@iowa-city.org.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Pursuit ends with an arrest in Waterloo

Cedar Falls — Sunday morning, the Cedar Fall Police Department (PD) announced they've made an arrest following a pursuit on Saturday, January 21st. Police say a patrolling officer passed the driver at a high rate of speed shortly after the Black Hawk County Dispatch received a report of a reckless driver on University Avenue in Cedar Falls at around 11:30 p.m.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ICPD look for person of interest in vandalism case

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa City Police Dept. (ICPD) is in need of the public's help to identify someone with multiple reports of attempted break ins and vandalism to cars. ICPD sent out a press release on Tuesday with information and a picture of the person of interest.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital

A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
DUNKERTON, IA
KCCI.com

Video shows how deadly Interstate 80 crash unfolded

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Newly released traffic camera video shows what can happen if you don't slow down when the roads are slick. We first told you about this fiery six-car pile-up that left two people dead on Interstate 80 back on Jan. 8. For the first time, we're...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for 2011 taxicab robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 44-year-old Johnathan DeWayne Mitchel has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after robbing a taxi over a decade ago. In the plea hearing, Mitchell admitted he robbed a Century cab on April 29, 2011, and took money and personal effects from the driver. Evidence admitted at the trial, showed the cab driver died of multiple stab wounds she sustained during the robbery. Investigators say Mitchell used the robbery proceeds to purchase crack cocaine.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police still searching for missing Marion man

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are still searching for the 83-year-old Marion man who was last seen four days ago. Police said Theodore “Ted” Wolf was last seen driving on Monday at 12:30 p.m. He was driving his red Ford Edge with an Iowa license plate EL779. He...
MARION, IA
x1071.com

Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque

A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
DUBUQUE, IA
KROC News

Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting

**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
DES MOINES, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz: Dubuque hot dog joint plans brick-and-mortar location; local insurance agency acquires 2 offices; new gaming store in SW Wisconsin

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque; Stockton, Ill.; and Fennimore, Wis. A...
DUBUQUE, IA

