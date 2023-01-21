REVIEW: The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine is Back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
REVIEW: NEW Wrapped With Love Debuts With Best Drink of the Festival at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
For Lunar New Year 2023, available in Disney California Adventure, there are two new food booths: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped in Love. While Bamboo Blessings had a variety of beers and some snack options, Wrapped with Love features two hearty dishes and two cocktails. Menu for Wrapped With Love in...
More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT
Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
First Sidewalks Paved Around CommuniCore Hall and Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ During EPCOT Construction
Let’s take a look at how EPCOT construction is progressing. There are now construction projects happening in World Discovery, World Celebration, and World Nature that we can see from the Monorail route. Guest Relations. The interior of EPCOT guest relations was refurbished last year, but a patch of land...
Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT
Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World
As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
Blue 2nd Edition Yub Nub Battle of Endor Tiki Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland
The blue second edition of the Battle of Endor tiki mug is now available at Oga’s Cantina in Disneyland with the Yub Nub drink. The first edition of the mug, which launched with the opening of Oga’s Cantina at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, was a light brown color.
REVIEW: Spring Roll Slides Onto Sonoma Terrace Menu for the 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
If you’re looking for a more grab-and-go snack while visiting Disney California Adventure for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival, we recommend hitting up Sonoma Terrace. Special for the festival, they’ve added a Pad Thai Spring Roll to the menu that’s sure to put a spring in your step.
Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
Large Disney100 Medallion Installed Near Storytellers Statue at Disney California Adventure
While things may be finishing up over at Disneyland, we’re still getting our decor across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure! Last week we caught the first of the 100 Years of Wonder decor going up around Buena Vista Street, now a giant Disney100 medallion has been installed in the planters right behind the Storytellers statue.
Disneyland Resort to Livestream Disney100 Kickoff from Disneyland on January 27
Disneyland has announced a special livestream to help kick off the Disney100 celebration from the resort on Friday, January 27!. The stream was announced today on the Disney Parks Blog, and will begin at 5:00p.m. ET / 2:00p.m. ET on Friday, January 27. During the broadcast, we’ll see special performances,...
VIDEO: Imagineering Gives Closer Look at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ Progress in EPCOT
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a new video looking at some of the details of Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana,” currently under construction at EPCOT. Welcome to EPCOT Te Fiti 💚🍃 #Moana #TeFiti #Disney #Nature #EPCOT #Water #DisneyParks #BTS #DisneyCastLife #DisneyWorld #Imagineering. ♬ original sound...
People Are Selling ‘Splash Mountain Water’ on eBay After Permanent Ride Closure at Magic Kingdom
Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom closed permanently last night to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and some people are taking advantage of others’ emotional connections to the attraction by auctioning off “Splash Mountain water” on eBay. There are more than 20 listings from a...
Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
FIRST LOOK: Splash Mountain Replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Logo on New Magic Kingdom Maps
Splash Mountain closed permanently last night at the Magic Kingdom and new maps have arrived to reflect the change. The art for Splash Mountain has been covered by a logo advertising Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Small text underneath notes “coming 2024.”. Disney describes the upcoming attraction as “In Tiana’s...
Pandora Drum Circle Refurbished at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Some of the drums in the interactive drum circle of Pandora – The World of “Avatar” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have been repainted. Guests can stop and play music at the drum circle. Drummers used to perform here, too, but they haven’t since the parks closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020.
Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure
Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Audio Removes Splash Mountain Narration, Makes ‘Almost There’ Reference for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
With Splash Mountain officially closed, the Walt Disney World Railroad has updated the audio to omit the previous references. The new audio removes the Splash Mountain dialogue and hints at the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. It says, “I heard some new critters are moving in and looking to make a splash. Take listen, we’re almost there, closing in.” The second line references the iconic song “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.”
