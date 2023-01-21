ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

REVIEW: The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine is Back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Full List of Food and Beverages Coming for Celebrate Soulfully 2023 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has released the full list of food and beverages coming for Celebrate Soulfully. The celebration is in honor of Black History Month and runs from February 1-28. Disneyland Resort. Disneyland Park. Cafe Orleans (Available Feb. 1 through 28) Shrimp & Grits: Andouille-fava relish, cheesy grits, and shrimp sauce...
WDW News Today

More ‘Minnie Paris’ Apparel and Umbrella Available at EPCOT

Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary “Minnie Paris” collection has arrived at the France Pavilion in EPCOT. We previously found various apparel, bags, and a poncho. Now guests can collect a faux leather jacket, umbrella, dress, blouse, and long-sleeved pajama set. Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary “Minnie Paris” Faux Leather Jacket...
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World

As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
WDW News Today

Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
WDW News Today

Large Disney100 Medallion Installed Near Storytellers Statue at Disney California Adventure

While things may be finishing up over at Disneyland, we’re still getting our decor across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure! Last week we caught the first of the 100 Years of Wonder decor going up around Buena Vista Street, now a giant Disney100 medallion has been installed in the planters right behind the Storytellers statue.
WDW News Today

Final Disney100 Bunting & Banners Installed on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland

Just three days removed from the kickoff of the Disney100 celebration, Disneyland is still adding the decor to Sleeping Beauty Castle to celebrate Disney’s centennial. Today we caught even more being added to the facade than we saw last week, completing the look we were promised last year!. The...
WDW News Today

Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
WDW News Today

Pandora Drum Circle Refurbished at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Some of the drums in the interactive drum circle of Pandora – The World of “Avatar” at Disney’s Animal Kingdom have been repainted. Guests can stop and play music at the drum circle. Drummers used to perform here, too, but they haven’t since the parks closed due to COVID-19 in March 2020.
WDW News Today

Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure

Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Audio Removes Splash Mountain Narration, Makes ‘Almost There’ Reference for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

With Splash Mountain officially closed, the Walt Disney World Railroad has updated the audio to omit the previous references. The new audio removes the Splash Mountain dialogue and hints at the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. It says, “I heard some new critters are moving in and looking to make a splash. Take listen, we’re almost there, closing in.” The second line references the iconic song “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy