12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Bar suspended after LSU student allegedly raped, fatally struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will issue an emergency suspension of the liquor license of a Baton Rouge bar where authorities say an underage LSU sorority student was able to drink heavily before she was raped and fatally struck by a car.
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
brproud.com
Parents of Dior club shooting victim speak out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday night, a dozen people are recovering from a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub. Tammy Caston is the mother of a man who was injured in the gunfire. She told BRProud, “I asked that everyone pray for strength, not just for him, but for the other victims as well.”
brproud.com
Baton Rouge club’s liquor license suspended after shooting left 12 hurt
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has suspended the liquor license of a Baton Rouge nightclub where 12 people were injured in a shooting this past Sunday. The commissioner of that agency tells NBC 33/Fox 44 that they have issued an emergency...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested months after Thanksgiving Day drive-by in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of being behind the wheel during a drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day was arrested months later for her role in the attack. Kimberly Landry, 41, was booked Tuesday for attempted first-degree murder, criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon after the Nov. 24 shooting.
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
brproud.com
The mental health impact of mass shootings
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In just a span of a weekend we’ve seen back-to-back mass shootings across the country, including here in Louisiana. A shooter opened fire in a nightclub in Baton Rouge, injuring 12 people; meanwhile, here in Shreveport, a shooter injured eight people, including children. “It...
Bullet stuck near Baton Rouge DJ’s spine after club shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up in a hospital, unable to walk after a fun night out in the city, but violence and gunfire inside a lounge Saturday left Michael Henderson, who performs under the name DJ Revv, and 11 others hurt.
brproud.com
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana ATC suspended the alcohol license for Reggie’s in Tigerland. Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control officials confirmed that the bar’s license was suspended. The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence...
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
brproud.com
Man accused in murder of Baton Rouge rapper ‘Gee Money’ pleads as accessory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Nearly five years after local rap artist Garrett “Gee Money” Burton was shot to death outside of his Dallas Drive music studio, authorities have yet to pinpoint the person who pulled the trigger. In 2021, authorities accused Deandre Demarcus “NBA Lil Pap”...
brproud.com
Locals express concern as investigation into club Dior shooting continues
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police say a shooting early Sunday morning at a club that injured 12 people was a targeted attack. A dozen people continue to recover after a shooting at a nightclub called Dior. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says three officers were...
brproud.com
Police believe Baton Rouge club shooting was ‘targeted attack’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the police, 12 people were shot inside a club on the 4600 block of Bennington Avenue. Several were treated at local hospitals. Brad Harris, a...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
brproud.com
Tigerland bar’s alcohol license suspended, what’s next? City leaders explain
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Tuesday afternoon lawyers and law enforcement paid a visit at the popular Tigerland bar, Reggie’s and suspended its alcohol license. The bar is under fire for serving alcohol to those underage. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, 19, left...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved
71-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash, Police Now Asking for Help Locating Drivers of Two Vehicles Involved. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 20, 2023, a 71-year-old Louisiana woman was struck and killed by two vehicles in the 10400 block of Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. Neither vehicle stopped to render aid or notify emergency personnel. Police are now looking for the drivers of both vehicles.
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
brproud.com
Aaron Morgan’s sanity hearing delayed to April
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sanity hearing for a man accused of killing his grandmother in a crime spree in the parish has been delayed again. Aaron Morgan, 30, of Baton Rouge is accused of going on an August 2021 crime spree where he allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death, stabbed his mother and shot several others.
