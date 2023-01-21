Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report. CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District. If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MONDAY
A Brenham woman turned themselves into authorities Monday on a warrant. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 5:15, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Jacob Faske were notified by Communications of a subject that was at the Washington County Jail wishing to turn themselves in on for a warrant. Contact was made with Erika Olea Ramirez, 34 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrant through the Brenham Police Department for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and booked into jail.
KBTX.com
Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association:. A Grimes County woman was arrested on third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 800 block of Weldon Trace in reference to a subject violating a criminal trespass warning. Officer Morong was able to locate the subject, Edman Rodriguez, 44 of Brenham, away from the residence, and noted that he had an active warrant out of Washington County for his arrest. Rodriguez was taken into custody on warrant for Criminal Trespass and was transported to the Washington County Jail.
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
kwhi.com
ONE SENTENCED IN 21ST DISTRICT COURT
One person pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation on Monday in 21st Judicial District Court before Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. 41-year-old Rita Joyce Fentress of Bellville was sentenced to three years deferred adjudication probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a state jail felony. Fentress must also pay a...
College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report. According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY
A Houston man was arrested Friday after a theft was noted at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 6:40, Officer Grayson Marburger was to dispatched to Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a theft. Officer Marburger made contact with Jonathan Rogers, 39 of Houston, shortly after he left the parking lot. Rogers admitted to not paying for items that he had in his vehicle. Once Rogers was taken into custody he was found to also be in possession of another person’s Texas Driver’s License. Rogers was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000 and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.
A Human Fetus Was Found By Police Officers In A Texas Park & It Was In A Shallow Grave
Police authorities are investigating the discovery of what appears to be a small human fetus inside a shallow grave located at a park in the city of Brenham, Texas, a community located a little over 70 miles away from Houston. Officers with the Brenham Police Department met with potential witnesses...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PD: ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’ IN HOHLT PARK INVESTIGATION WENT TO HOSPITAL FIRST
Brenham police say the people connected to the discovery of fetal remains at Hohlt Park on Sunday first went to the hospital before going to the park. In an update this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Brenham Police Department said “persons of interest” voluntarily arrived at police headquarters on Monday to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Ambush shooting leaves 2 dead, fetus found buried in Brenham, ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ faces judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County. The sheriff says as...
Woman wants workers charged, claims she was assaulted after finding $50 on ground
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas — A woman is calling for accountability after she said she was assaulted at an Austin County grocery store after she found $50 on the ground. Betty Smith, 65, said she found the money on the ground on Jan. 15 while she was shopping at the Lindemann Grocery in Industry, Texas.
KBTX.com
Grimes County judge sentences man to 18 years in prison for road rage incident
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - A Grimes County man has been sentenced a man to 18 years in prison following a road rage incident in 2021 that left a family traumatized by his actions, said prosecutors. “I hope the prison sentence, in this case, sends a clear message that road rage...
KBTX.com
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69 million in damages according to court documents. On September 15, 2019, Texas A&M student Carly Beatty was walking on Texas Avenue with her friends. That’s where she was hit by Pedro Puga who was driving under the influence. Puga attempted to flee but was located in the Tejas Center parking lot where he was taken into custody.
KBTX.com
Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night. Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street. A search warrant for a home...
Fetus found in shallow grave after witnesses report suspicious people coming from woods, police say
Suspicious behavior from two people coming from the woods is what Brenham police said prompted witnesses to call them.
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
KBTX.com
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old. His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook. Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the...
KBTX.com
Food, dancing, and a good cause at the Grimes County Go Texan weekend
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for a weekend full of food, dancing, games, and activities at the Grimes County Expo Center for Grimes County Go Texan. The weekend will kick off with a sponsor dinner on Friday followed by a raffle and auction. Tickets can be obtained from any of...
Comments / 3