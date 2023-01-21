ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

Themed Scrim Added to Fairfax Fruit Market at Disney California Adventure

Themed scrim has replaced the plain scrim at Fairfax Fruit Market in Disney California Adventure. Fairfax Market has been closed and surrounded by construction walls for an ongoing refurbishment. We saw Cast Members painting the façade earlier this month before the scrim went up. The themed scrim is made...
WDW News Today

Disney Springs Gas Station Worker Scammed Out of $2000 Over Telephone at 3 A.M., EPCOT Sign Removed from Toll Plaza, Disney Shares Plan for Lake Nona Campus, & More: Daily Recap (1/24/23)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Large Disney100 Medallion Installed Near Storytellers Statue at Disney California Adventure

While things may be finishing up over at Disneyland, we’re still getting our decor across the esplanade at Disney California Adventure! Last week we caught the first of the 100 Years of Wonder decor going up around Buena Vista Street, now a giant Disney100 medallion has been installed in the planters right behind the Storytellers statue.
WDW News Today

Splash Mountain Pressed Penny Machines Removed From Magic Kingdom

Splash Mountain has officially closed forever at Magic Kingdom to become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain references have been removed from the Walt Disney World Railroad and the Liberty Square Riverboat. Now the attraction’s pressed penny machines have been removed. Walls are up beneath the Walt Disney World...
WDW News Today

New 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt & Sweater Arrive at Walt Disney World

As part of the Vault Collection offerings that have appeared throughout the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, we spotted some new apparel paying tribute to the park’s 25th anniversary inside the Main Street Cinema at Magic Kingdom. 25th Anniversary Vault Collection T-Shirt – $39.99. In this t-shirt...
WDW News Today

New Mickey & Minnie Germany Pavilion Ornaments Arrive at EPCOT

Two new Sketchbook Christmas ornaments featuring Mickey and Minnie are available at the Germany Pavilion in EPCOT. They can be found in Volkskunst Clocks and Crafts. This ornament has figures of Mickey and Minnie holding a caroling book. They stand in front of a lamppost decorated with a wreath. Minnie...
WDW News Today

Prices Revealed for New California Grill Menu at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney has revealed the prices of the new three-course menu coming soon to California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. The prix fixe menu will be the same price as the current 50th-anniversary-inspired meal: $89 per adult (ages 10+) and $39 per child (ages 3 to 9), plus tax and gratuity.
WDW News Today

Construction Moves to Sugar Loaf Building at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The ongoing refurbishment of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa has moved to the Sugar Loaf building. The Boca Chica building reopened in October after a refurbishment. Signs now re-direct traffic to the Magic Kingdom boat launch as construction blocks the old pathway. Sugar Loaf Building Construction at Disney’s...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Shrimp Salad Available at Pym Test Kitchen in Disney California Adventure

We reviewed the new shrimp salad that’s available for a limited time at Pym Test Kitchen in Marvel Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. Shrimp Salad with Iceberg and Leaf Lettuce, Couscous, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Red Pepper, and Citrus Vinaigrette. When they say shrimp salad, boy, do they...
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Walt Disney World Railroad Audio Removes Splash Mountain Narration, Makes ‘Almost There’ Reference for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

With Splash Mountain officially closed, the Walt Disney World Railroad has updated the audio to omit the previous references. The new audio removes the Splash Mountain dialogue and hints at the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure replacement. It says, “I heard some new critters are moving in and looking to make a splash. Take listen, we’re almost there, closing in.” The second line references the iconic song “Almost There” from “The Princess and the Frog.”

