seminoles.com
Men’s Golf: Offseason Update
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The offseason for the Florida State Men’s Golf Team has been one filled with success, especially for true freshman Luke Clanton. Clanton proved to be a top recruit out of Hialeah, Fla., for Florida State, improving his game dramatically from his first tournament as a Seminole to his most recent.
seminoles.com
10th Annual Florida State Match Up March 17-19 at Seminole Legacy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The nationally ranked Florida State women’s golf team open its spring season at the IJGA Guadalajara Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico (Feb. 6-7) and plays host to the 10th Annual Florida State Match Up at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee (March 17-19). Seminole head...
seminoles.com
Seminoles Secure Sunday Sweep
– The Florida State women’s tennis team swept both of its matches Sunday afternoon at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility, defeating Mercer 7-0 and FAMU 4-0. “It was great to get all 10 of the players on our roster competing today,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “It was really good to get everyone out there continuing to break up the cobwebs. Walking away with two wins in a day is always a good thing. Going into next weekend 3-0 was important, that was something we needed to do, and the girls did a fabulous job of taking care of the work, every single one of them.”
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
WSMV
Merchants on Broadway catches fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a popular restaurant on Broadway Saturday morning. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Victims thwart abduction attempt on Broadway
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of Rep. John Lewis Way and Broadway.
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
Kentucky pharmacist, spouse indicted in drug case
A Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances.
