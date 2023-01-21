ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M. Basketball Falls to Miami, 86-63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Miami’s Nijel Pack scored a game-high 18 points on six made field goals and two free throws to lead No. 20 Miami to an 86-63 victory over Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Pack led five Hurricanes in double figure scoring, Isaiah Wong (18 points), Wooga Poplar (14 points), Jordan Miller (12 points), and Norchad Omier (12 points) to improve Miami’s ACC record to 7-3. Matthew Cleveland and Naheem McLeod led the Seminoles with seven points each in the first half, along with Darin Green Jr. pulling down three rebounds to lead Florida State into intermission.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Men’s Golf: Offseason Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The offseason for the Florida State Men’s Golf Team has been one filled with success, especially for true freshman Luke Clanton. Clanton proved to be a top recruit out of Hialeah, Fla., for Florida State, improving his game dramatically from his first tournament as a Seminole to his most recent.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

Seminoles Secure Sunday Sweep

– The Florida State women’s tennis team swept both of its matches Sunday afternoon at the FSU Indoor Tennis Facility, defeating Mercer 7-0 and FAMU 4-0. “It was great to get all 10 of the players on our roster competing today,” head coach Jen Hyde said. “It was really good to get everyone out there continuing to break up the cobwebs. Walking away with two wins in a day is always a good thing. Going into next weekend 3-0 was important, that was something we needed to do, and the girls did a fabulous job of taking care of the work, every single one of them.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
seminoles.com

High-Powered Second Half Lifts Noles Past Pitt

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 30-point third quarter and a dominant second half lifted Florida State Women’s Basketball to a 74-37 victory over Pitt on Sunday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. “We really took care of business on the defensive end,” FSU Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff said....
TALLAHASSEE, FL

