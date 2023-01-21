Read full article on original website
7 new Netflix releases I think everyone will be talking about next week
Netflix has started the year off strong, as the first week of 2023 draws to a close, with no less than three Netflix releases that have come out in recent days dominating the streamer’s Top 10 chart in the US. In last week’s edition of our regular look-ahead at...
The long-awaited season 2 of a Netflix fan favorite returns on Thursday
Fans of the Netflix mother-daughter drama Ginny & Georgia have been waiting for almost two years now to get a resolution to that Season 1 cliffhanger — but, come Thursday, the wait will finally be over. Season 2 of the series is set to debut on the streaming giant...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Has Eddie Murphy Heard From Will Smith After 2023 Golden Globes Joke? He Says…
Eddie Murphy's joke about Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap at the 2023 Golden Globes got quite a reaction. But as for whether he got a reaction out of Will—or the slap's recipient Chris Rock? Well, as Eddie exclusively revealed on the Jan. 23 episode of E! News, "No, I haven't heard from anybody."
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' and '1923' Fans Need to Sit Down for This Heartbreaking Episode News
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." This story contains spoilers from 1923. It's been over a month since 1923 premiered on Paramount+, and fans already want more from the 20th-century version of the Dutton family. But sadly, it looks like it will be a little while until we can catch up with them.
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Polygon
The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January
Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
Justin Roiland Fired From Rick And Morty As Adult Swim Makes Decision On Animated Hit's Future
Adult Swim has announced that it cut ties with Justin Roiland, the co-creator and main voice actor for Rick & Morty.
Why I Stopped Watching Rick And Morty
Rick and Morty used to be my favorite adult cartoon. Today I’m sharing the reasons I stopped watching the Adult Swim show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson teams up with another banished DCU star in new image from his next potential franchise-starter
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t waste any time in stamping their mark on the DCU, and even if plenty of folks are pissed about the duo’s first several major orders of business, we’d bet that none of them are as unhappy as Dwayne Johnson. After all,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List
Some of the biggest names in film may want to start preparing their acceptance speeches. Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Jan. 24, and as expected, quite a few stars and fan-favorite movies made the list. Everything Everywhere All at Once led the...
Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End
Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
