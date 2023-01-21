ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Independent autopsy finds Tyre Nichols suffered "severe beating," family attorneys say

Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died after an encounter with police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Tuesday that an independent autopsy they commissioned found that Nichols suffered "extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating." The full findings of the report were not made public.Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement that the autopsy was performed by "a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist.""Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time," the statement said.Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

Tyre Nichols' arrest video could be released next week

The top prosecutor in Memphis, Tennessee, says police video showing Tyre Nichols' encounter with five police officers shortly before his death will likely not be made public until next week. The Shelby County district attorney says investigators want to interview more people before its release.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Memphis police under scrutiny in fatal traffic stop

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, are under pressure to explain how a traffic stop resulted in deadly "confrontations" with a 29-year-old motorist. Tyre Nichols, who is black, died of unspecified injuries after he was pulled over on 7 January, officials have said. His family has retained prominent personal injury attorney Ben...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS News

CBS News

591K+
Followers
79K+
Post
428M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy