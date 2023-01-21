ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Ex-UW RB Coach Bhonapha Leaves Boise State for Oregon State

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u0jQv_0kM8tf2o00

He'll face the Huskies in November now rather than September.

Keith Bhonapha, former University of Washington running-backs coach, was all set to face the Huskies in the season opener on Sept. 2 in Seattle. That little reunion will be delayed two months and happen in Corvallis.

On Friday, Bhonapha left Boise State for Oregon State — both UW opponents this coming season — widening the Pac-12 footprint for Jimmy Lake coaches on the rebound.

Fourteen months ago, Bhonapha left the UW after eight seasons once Lake was fired and all but one member of that ill-fated coaching staff was dismissed, bringing Kalen DeBoer and his hand-picked assistants to Montlake.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Bhonapha left Boise State this time because he once was a Broncos running back and was in his second coaching stint at his alma mater, previously having spent 2009-13 on Chris Petersen's staff and last season with Andy Avalos.

Yet it was not all that unusual that he made the change considering his long-term relationship with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Bhonapha and Smith coached together as assistants at Boise State for two seasons and at the UW for four more. He'll join Smith's staff with the shared title of assistant head coach and running-backs coach.

Once he faces the Huskies again on Nov. 18 at newly remodeled Reser Stadium, Bhonapha, whose specialty remains recruiting Texas running backs, will find that all of his previously imported rushers in Jay'Veon Sunday, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa, have left the UW in his wake.

With Bhonapha returning to the conference, six of the 12 conference schools, including the UW, now have a former Lake assistant on staff.

The others are Junior Adams, Oregon receivers coach; Ikaika Malloe, UCLA edge-rushers coach; Bob Gregory, Stanford safeties coach; Terrence Brown, California defensive-backs coach; and Scott Huff, Husky offensive-line coach for DeBoer.

Of the other Lake assistants, Will Harris and Rip Rowan joined Georgia Southern as the defensive coordinator and defensive-line coach, respectively; John Donovan, Lake's offensive coordinator, returned to the NFL as a quality defensive coach for the Green Bay Packers; and tight-ends coach Derham Cato left coaching altogether.

Lake, of course, has not accepted a new job, though indications are he could end up in the NFL soon.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Have a question, direct message me on Facebook or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Warning To Players

Deion Sanders has made it clear - he won't be tolerating any extra-curricular activities from his players. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach informed players that there is a zero tolerance policy when it comes to drugs and alcohol. “We would have your bags packed up and put a bow on it,” Sanders ...
BOULDER, CO
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
bustingbrackets.com

NCAA Basketball: Mike Brey, Gonzaga, and Grant Nelson among top storylines

It is Sunday again so that means there is another Sunday Mailbag. The Mailbag focuses on the biggest NCAA basketball stories from the week in NCAA college basketball. This last week was a doozie in terms of huge news for the sport. We will get into all of that as well as some of the other goings on within the College Basketball landscape this week. I will also try to focus on one unknown team or player and give my thoughts on them.
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy