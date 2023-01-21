Ex-UW RB Coach Bhonapha Leaves Boise State for Oregon State

He'll face the Huskies in November now rather than September.

Keith Bhonapha, former University of Washington running-backs coach, was all set to face the Huskies in the season opener on Sept. 2 in Seattle. That little reunion will be delayed two months and happen in Corvallis.

On Friday, Bhonapha left Boise State for Oregon State — both UW opponents this coming season — widening the Pac-12 footprint for Jimmy Lake coaches on the rebound.

Fourteen months ago, Bhonapha left the UW after eight seasons once Lake was fired and all but one member of that ill-fated coaching staff was dismissed, bringing Kalen DeBoer and his hand-picked assistants to Montlake.

It was somewhat of a surprise that Bhonapha left Boise State this time because he once was a Broncos running back and was in his second coaching stint at his alma mater, previously having spent 2009-13 on Chris Petersen's staff and last season with Andy Avalos.

Yet it was not all that unusual that he made the change considering his long-term relationship with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

Bhonapha and Smith coached together as assistants at Boise State for two seasons and at the UW for four more. He'll join Smith's staff with the shared title of assistant head coach and running-backs coach.

Once he faces the Huskies again on Nov. 18 at newly remodeled Reser Stadium, Bhonapha, whose specialty remains recruiting Texas running backs, will find that all of his previously imported rushers in Jay'Veon Sunday, Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa, have left the UW in his wake.

With Bhonapha returning to the conference, six of the 12 conference schools, including the UW, now have a former Lake assistant on staff.

The others are Junior Adams, Oregon receivers coach; Ikaika Malloe, UCLA edge-rushers coach; Bob Gregory, Stanford safeties coach; Terrence Brown, California defensive-backs coach; and Scott Huff, Husky offensive-line coach for DeBoer.

Of the other Lake assistants, Will Harris and Rip Rowan joined Georgia Southern as the defensive coordinator and defensive-line coach, respectively; John Donovan, Lake's offensive coordinator, returned to the NFL as a quality defensive coach for the Green Bay Packers; and tight-ends coach Derham Cato left coaching altogether.

Lake, of course, has not accepted a new job, though indications are he could end up in the NFL soon.

