Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
buzzfeednews.com
Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2023
The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, highlighting a wide showcase of the year’s best movies. Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the nominations, receiving 11 Oscar nods, including ones for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and All Quiet on the Western Front were also among the most nominated.
buzzfeednews.com
The “White Lotus” Actors Who Played Mia And Lucia Have Reunited For A Valentine's Day Campaign And Fans Are Living For It
The White Lotus actors Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò have reunited for a new Valentine’s Day campaign for Skims. The campaign shows friends Tabasco and Grannò (who play the Italian duo Mia and Lucia in the anthology series) wearing outfits from Skims’ limited-edition Valentine’s Day collection, which has a Jan. 26 release date. The pieces previewed on the official site include playful pink sets with red heart designs and classic black lingerie sets.
buzzfeednews.com
The Razzies Responded After Being Slammed For Nominating A 12-Year-Old For “Worst Actress”
Former and current child stars are defending Ryan Kiera Armstrong, who starred opposite Zac Efron in Firestarter, after the “mean-spirited” nomination. Every year, the Golden Raspberry Awards are handed out on the eve of the Oscars as a counterpoint to Hollywood’s night of nights. For more than...
buzzfeednews.com
Kate Chastain Didn’t Know “The Traitors” Would Be So Physical
Kate Chastain is no traitor. Her fellow contestants on The Traitors eventually realized this, though it took them late in the game to do so and long after she’d already stolen the show thanks to her biting one-liners and controversial strategy. The Below Deck alum returned with a force...
Comments / 0