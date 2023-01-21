ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska's job count increases

By Kim Jarrett
 4 days ago
Alaska's welcome sign at the Canadian border.  hecke61 / Shutterstock

(The Center Square) - Alaska had 6,400 more available jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state's job count was 4,900 less than December 2019's numbers, according to the DOLWD.

The state's unemployment rate also declined from 4.5% in November to 4.3% in December, according to a news release.

The number of jobs only declined in two industries. State government lost 600 jobs across a number of departments, according to DOLWD. The manufacturing industry experienced a loss of 300 jobs.

"Manufacturing employment in Alaska is primarily in seafood processing and changes considerably on a monthly as well as a yearly basis according to the harvest season, catch, and available workforce," according to the news release. "December is the lowest employment month."

The leisure and hospitality industry tied with the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector for the most significant job gains, with 1,800 each. Local government added 800 public education jobs, according to the news release.

