ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Price Could Soon See Breakout Rally, Crypto Analysts Suggest

The price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could soon see a breakout rally that would see it rise above its current levels after it underperformed other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency space’s latest rise. As first reported by Daily Hodl, popular cryptocurrency analysts including the pseudonymous Rekt Capital...
Defense One

China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon

Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Fortune

TransUnion report: 5.8 million consumers opened their first credit product and became new-to-credit in 2021

A high credit score is often rewarded by lenders in the form of higher credit limits and loan amounts, more favorable repayment terms, and lower interest rates. Many US consumers are just getting started on their credit journey, according to a new study by TransUnion. The credit bureau’s recent survey “Empowering Credit Inclusion: A Deeper Perspective on New-to-Credit Consumers” shows that in the United States, 5.8 million consumers opened their first credit product and became new-to-credit (NTC) during 2021. And another 3 million became NTC through the first half of 2022.
cryptoglobe.com

Percentage of Long-Term Bicton ($BTC) Holders Hits New High, Data Shows

The percentage of Bitcoin ($BTC) investors holding onto the flagship cryptocurrency for longer periods of time reached a new all-time in December of last year, as HODLers are weathering the bear market while waiting for a trend reversal. According to data from leading digital asset market data provider, cryptocurrency markets...
cryptoglobe.com

Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade

A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Thinks Brazil and Argentina Should ‘Consider Moving to Bitcoin’

Recently, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong commented on a report by the Financial Times (FT) about Brazil and Argentina starting “preparations for a common currency.”. As you may know, on 5 June 2021, Zap Solutions (a Bitcoin payments startup that uses the Lightning Network) Founder and CEO Jack...
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC Is Up 25% Since Peter Schiff Said It Was ‘Time To Drop Bitcoin’

On 12 January 2023, with $BTC trading around the $18,200 level, gold bug Peter Schiff must have thought it was pretty safe to make another bearish about Bitcoin; unfortunately for him, his thinking has turned out to be wrong based on how well Bitcoin has been performing so far in 2023.
Benzinga

Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution

Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
FLORIDA STATE
cryptoglobe.com

$ADA: dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Adds Milkomeda C1 Token Support

On Sunday (22 January 2023), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop and Release User-Facing...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale With Over $500 Million in Assets Accumulated 18.8 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB)

Blockchain data shows that a massive Ethereum ($ETH) whale with over $500 million in total assets has now accumulated over 18.8. trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens since they started buying the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in July 2022. According to data from blockchain wallet management platform Zerion, the whale has been accumulating...
The Guardian

Briton arrested in Spain for allegedly helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions

A British man who is wanted by the US authorities for allegedly helping a Russian oligarch evade sanctions relating to his $90m (£73m) superyacht has been arrested in Spain. The Briton, named by the US Department of Justice as Richard Masters, 52, has been charged with facilitating a sanctions-evasion and money-laundering scheme involving Tango, a 255ft luxury yacht belonging to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch under US sanctions who is an associate of Vladimir Putin.
cryptoglobe.com

Gokhshtein Media Founder Says ‘$DOGE Is Breaking Out’

On Sunday (22 January 2023), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, talked about the price action of Dogecoin ($DOGE). Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy