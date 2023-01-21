Read full article on original website
Related
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
Before the Bell: NYSE Fumbles, Microsoft Stumbles, Will Tesla Bumble?
Tuesday got off to a rocky start and wound up with a mixed close that chilled traders in Wednesday's premarket session.
The stock market is underestimating sticky cost inflation that's eating away at company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson
The market is in worse shape now as sticky inflation is eating into company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. He warned the market is underestimating businesses' inability to balance out costs and revenue. "We think the market is in worse shape," Wilson said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.
cryptoglobe.com
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Price Could Soon See Breakout Rally, Crypto Analysts Suggest
The price of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could soon see a breakout rally that would see it rise above its current levels after it underperformed other meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency space’s latest rise. As first reported by Daily Hodl, popular cryptocurrency analysts including the pseudonymous Rekt Capital...
cryptoglobe.com
Genesis Coin Inc, Powering 35% of Global Bitcoin ATM Transactions, Acquired by Bitstop Founders
Genesis Coin Inc, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard and Carrillo, who also founded Bitstop,...
Defense One
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
TransUnion report: 5.8 million consumers opened their first credit product and became new-to-credit in 2021
A high credit score is often rewarded by lenders in the form of higher credit limits and loan amounts, more favorable repayment terms, and lower interest rates. Many US consumers are just getting started on their credit journey, according to a new study by TransUnion. The credit bureau’s recent survey “Empowering Credit Inclusion: A Deeper Perspective on New-to-Credit Consumers” shows that in the United States, 5.8 million consumers opened their first credit product and became new-to-credit (NTC) during 2021. And another 3 million became NTC through the first half of 2022.
cryptoglobe.com
Percentage of Long-Term Bicton ($BTC) Holders Hits New High, Data Shows
The percentage of Bitcoin ($BTC) investors holding onto the flagship cryptocurrency for longer periods of time reached a new all-time in December of last year, as HODLers are weathering the bear market while waiting for a trend reversal. According to data from leading digital asset market data provider, cryptocurrency markets...
cryptoglobe.com
Dormant Ethereum ICO-Era Whale Moves 32,000 $ETH Ahead of Shanghai Upgrade
A large Ethereum ($ETH) whale that had been dormant for six years until October of last year, has recently moved over 32,000 $ETH ahead of the network’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which is set to allow validators to withdraw their staked Ether. According to a tweet shared by blockchain analysis...
Union Pacific To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday
Keybanc raised the price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS from $225 to $235. Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained an Overweight rating. Reliance Steel shares fell 0.2% to close at $215.79 on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted the price target for Avery Dennison Corporation AVY from $190 to $205....
Fortune
Musk’s Twitter still has a ‘GodMode’ that allows any engineer to tweet from any account, claims whistleblower
Twitter is under even more pressure to fix privacy and security issues. A new Twitter whistleblower has highlighted a serious ongoing security concern that the social media company claimed it fixed back in 2020. The former employee claims that current staff still have access to “GodMode,” an internal setting that...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Thinks Brazil and Argentina Should ‘Consider Moving to Bitcoin’
Recently, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong commented on a report by the Financial Times (FT) about Brazil and Argentina starting “preparations for a common currency.”. As you may know, on 5 June 2021, Zap Solutions (a Bitcoin payments startup that uses the Lightning Network) Founder and CEO Jack...
M&S warns against separate post-Brexit labelling for goods sold in Northern Ireland
Marks & Spencer has urged the UK government not to consider separate labelling for goods sold in Northern Ireland during talks with the EU about improving post-Brexit trade arrangements, arguing that it would be too costly for retailers and customers. The retailer’s chair, Archie Norman, has written to the foreign...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC Is Up 25% Since Peter Schiff Said It Was ‘Time To Drop Bitcoin’
On 12 January 2023, with $BTC trading around the $18,200 level, gold bug Peter Schiff must have thought it was pretty safe to make another bearish about Bitcoin; unfortunately for him, his thinking has turned out to be wrong based on how well Bitcoin has been performing so far in 2023.
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Amazon workers hold first UK strike, adding to labor turmoil
LONDON — (AP) — Amazon warehouse workers went on strike for the first time in Britain on Wednesday because of a dispute over pay and working conditions, adding to a wave of industrial labor action across the country fueled by the soaring cost of living. Union members voted...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: dcSpark’s Flint Wallet for Cardano Adds Milkomeda C1 Token Support
On Sunday (22 January 2023), blockchain startup dcSpark announced an important update to its lightweight and user-friendly wallet for Cardano. In case you are wondering what dcSpark does, according to its development team, the main goals are to:. “Extend Blockchain Protocol Layers”. “Implement First-Class Ecosystem Tooling”. “Develop and Release User-Facing...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Whale With Over $500 Million in Assets Accumulated 18.8 Trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB)
Blockchain data shows that a massive Ethereum ($ETH) whale with over $500 million in total assets has now accumulated over 18.8. trillion Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens since they started buying the meme-inspired cryptocurrency in July 2022. According to data from blockchain wallet management platform Zerion, the whale has been accumulating...
Briton arrested in Spain for allegedly helping Russian oligarch evade sanctions
A British man who is wanted by the US authorities for allegedly helping a Russian oligarch evade sanctions relating to his $90m (£73m) superyacht has been arrested in Spain. The Briton, named by the US Department of Justice as Richard Masters, 52, has been charged with facilitating a sanctions-evasion and money-laundering scheme involving Tango, a 255ft luxury yacht belonging to Viktor Vekselberg, a Russian oligarch under US sanctions who is an associate of Vladimir Putin.
cryptoglobe.com
Gokhshtein Media Founder Says ‘$DOGE Is Breaking Out’
On Sunday (22 January 2023), entrepreneur David Gokhshtein, who is Founder and Chairman of crypto-focused media outlet Gokhshtein Media, talked about the price action of Dogecoin ($DOGE). Popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...
Comments / 0