Connecticut State

FOX 61

Lamont plans to close Willard Correctional Institution by April

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced that he plans to close the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield by April 1, 2023. The plan is being made with the help of Lamont's administration and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Corrections. The decision to close the facility is...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

What is the long-term plan to take out Connecticut’s trash?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For 50 years, 30% of the state’s trash has ended up at MIRA’s renewable energy facility in Hartford.  But, after the plant closed last July, Connecticut needs a new place for its waste. With 2.4 million tons of trash produced each year, the lack of a long-term plan has many town […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Connecticut's Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal Is In New Haven

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Connecticut, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Connecticut pick is Union League Cafe, which they describe as “an old-world Parisian cafe.”
CONNECTICUT STATE

