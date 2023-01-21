ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moreauville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

Rapides superintendent discusses importance of early literacy

Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings. Alexandria Country Day School - Upper school campus at LSUA will close at 12:15 p.m. Lower and middle school campus on Bayou Rapides will close at 1:30 p.m. Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Closer look at Cenla's 2023 economic outlook

Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies

Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
LAFAYETTE, LA
kalb.com

Interview: State Rep. Firment on special session on insurance crisis

Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
LAFAYETTE, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate

MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy