theadvocate.com
Eunice basketball season may be over after loose-ball fight in Washington-Marion game
The Eunice Bobcats' boys basketball season is still on hold after being suspended indefinitely following a fight during a game against Washington-Marion on Jan. 13. Although they are still awaiting a final ruling from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, it appears as if both the Bobcats and Charging Indians' seasons are over.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
kalb.com
Rapides superintendent discusses importance of early literacy
Literacy advocate & Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell returns to Cenla. Literacy advocate and Super Bowl Champion Malcolm Mitchell returned to Central Louisiana on Monday, Jan. 23, to continue inspiring students in Rapides Parish to read.
kalb.com
SEVERE WEATHER BLOG: Closings and information
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Check back for the latest information on severe weather and closings. Alexandria Country Day School - Upper school campus at LSUA will close at 12:15 p.m. Lower and middle school campus on Bayou Rapides will close at 1:30 p.m. Avoyelles Catholic Schools closing at 12:30 p.m.
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
kalb.com
Closer look at Cenla's 2023 economic outlook
Closer look at Cenla's 2023 economic outlook
theadvocate.com
Lafayette activist, community leader Joe Dennis dies
Joseph "Joe" Dennis, 94, a long-time volunteer and activist in the Black community, died Sunday at his Lafayette home. The soft-spoken Korean War veteran worked in a salt mine for 35 years before retiring, according to his obituaty. Some people who knew Dennis and considered him a friend and mentor, don't even know what he did for a living. It was his work in the Black community that made Dennis a leader.
kalb.com
Multiple mobile homes overturned from severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple mobile homes have been overturned from the severe weather in Pointe Coupee Parish on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office stated that a tornado hit Morel Lane Tuesday evening and one unoccupied mobile home was flipped over while two others were totaled.
Abbeville woman dies in Lafayette crash
The crash happened at about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
kalb.com
Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down - clipped version
Project RESTOR: Alexandria releases new details on plan to address utilities. The City of Alexandria has released new details for Project RESTOR, which is the city's plan to address utility issues in the city.
Thousands without power across Acadiana as storms move through area
UPDATE: 10 P.M. While most of Acadiana has electricity again tonight, some still do not. The National power outrage grid is reporting that 1225 customers in Acadia, 1279 customers in Vermilion, 1872 customers in Iberia Parish and 498 customers in Lafayette Parish are still without power at 10:00 p.m. And, throughout Louisiana more than 26,000 […]
kalb.com
Interview: State Rep. Firment on special session on insurance crisis
Interview: State Rep. Firment on special session on insurance crisis
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Mardi Gras Weather History: Coldest, warmest and most extreme in the last 123 years
Through the years we've seen all types of weather conditions on Mardi Gras, including extreme cold, extreme warmth and heavy precipitation.
Sunday Morning Shooting in Lafayette Leaves One Dead, Police Investigating
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunday morning shooting in Lafayette has left one victim dead and police searching for a suspect. Just before noon on Sunday, shots rang out in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Lafayette, and the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene. When they got there, officers found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
theadvocate.com
Lawyer discipline board committee recommends no punishment for Michelle Odinet in racial slur case
A hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board has recommended that former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet not face discipline in her role as an attorney for using a racial slur at her home in December 2021. The committee’s decision was based on a Dec. 13 hearing in...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Sheriff Deputy accused of extortion of inmate
MARKSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana deputy sheriff who worked at a jail is accused of extortion from an inmate. Avoyelles Parish Sheriff, David Dauzat says one of his booking officers was arrested on Monday. He says Hope Theriot, of Simmesport, La., was arrested for abuse of office, extortion, and malfeasance in office and booked into the parish jail.
