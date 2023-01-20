ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
dailycoin.com

Australian Executive Opposes a “Separate Regulatory Regime” for Cryptocurrency

According to Australia’s Minister of Financial Services, consultations will soon begin on regulating crypto assets. There’s no need for regulations for digital assets that qualify as financial products, per the executive. In the minister’s view, the recent collapse of FTX has necessitated clearer crypto regulations. The Australian...
dailycoin.com

What South Africa’s New Crypto Ad Regulation Means

South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board has issued new guidelines to protect the public and ensure transparency in crypto advertising. The guidelines mandate that crypto advertisements must state that investing in crypto assets may result in a loss of capital. Influencers and brand ambassadors must comply with advertising standards on...
dailycoin.com

MakerDAO (MKR) to Deploy $100 Million to DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance

About 72% of MakerDAO voters voted in favor of a proposal to invest $100 million in USDC on Yearn Finance. MakerDAO will earn an approximate 2% yield on its deposit. The proposal must still go through an executive vote to be considered legit. MakerDAO invested $500 million in U.S. treasuries...
dailycoin.com

Budblockz (BLUNT) Is The Newest Trending ERC-20 Token To Hold For Gains – Here’s How To Buy It

The multiple uses of cannabis make it the world’s most sought-after drug. According to statistics, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the cannabis industry revolves around 23.9%, making it one of the most rapidly expanding sectors. Although the industry thrives at a phenomenal rate, investors and investees still face countless problems. Budblockz is a recent addition to the Ethereum blockchain that aspires to transfigure the Cannabis Industry by implementing its innovative idea.
msn.com

Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows

By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Benzinga

Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
dailycoin.com

Axie Infinity (AXS) Gains 42% in Anticipation of Token Unlock

Web3 gaming leader Axie Infinity’s AXS token has surged over 40% in one day, reaching a four-month high of $13.94, according to CoinGecko. It’s reasonable to infer that the rally could correlate to the AXS token unlock event. 4.8 million AXS tokens are scheduled to be unlocked on...
dailycoin.com

Nexo’s Co-Founder Says Lender Is Considering Filing a $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Bulgaria

Antoni Trenchev, the co-founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, has said that the company is considering filing a $1 billion lawsuit against the Bulgarian government for its insistent attacks on the company. Nexo Could Sue the Bulgarian Government. In early January, Nexo’s offices in the Bulgarian capital Sofia were raided...
dailycoin.com

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says

Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse. Bitzlato users transferred around 1.5 million BTC to and from Hydra Market,...
dailycoin.com

Orbitos.io Review: Comprehensive Overview for 2023

The recent collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has made many investors reconsider how they hold their digital assets. While most will turn to self-custody, that is not an option for all traders. In fact, institutional players and large holders are turning to designated custodial solutions. These custodial solutions provide...
dailycoin.com

Central African Republic Sets Up Committee to Push Crypto Adoption

In July 2022, the Sango Genesis crypto project was launched. Central African Republic aims to build the ultimate crypto hub. Despite the ground-breaking idea to develop an all-in-one app for the citizens of the Central African Republic and invite the brightest crypto minds to a tax-less innovation hub, the Sango project was slowed down by the CAR’s own government. Indeed, on 30th August 2022, the High Court of the Central African Republic vetoed the pro-crypto president’s initiative to sell e-residency and citizenships via Sango Coin, the native token of the African nation’s revolutionary project.
dailycoin.com

Blockchain Life 2023 Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Forum

The 10th Global Forum on the blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising start-ups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.

