In July 2022, the Sango Genesis crypto project was launched. Central African Republic aims to build the ultimate crypto hub. Despite the ground-breaking idea to develop an all-in-one app for the citizens of the Central African Republic and invite the brightest crypto minds to a tax-less innovation hub, the Sango project was slowed down by the CAR’s own government. Indeed, on 30th August 2022, the High Court of the Central African Republic vetoed the pro-crypto president’s initiative to sell e-residency and citizenships via Sango Coin, the native token of the African nation’s revolutionary project.

