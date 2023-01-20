Read full article on original website
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
dailycoin.com
Australian Executive Opposes a “Separate Regulatory Regime” for Cryptocurrency
According to Australia’s Minister of Financial Services, consultations will soon begin on regulating crypto assets. There’s no need for regulations for digital assets that qualify as financial products, per the executive. In the minister’s view, the recent collapse of FTX has necessitated clearer crypto regulations. The Australian...
dailycoin.com
What South Africa’s New Crypto Ad Regulation Means
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board has issued new guidelines to protect the public and ensure transparency in crypto advertising. The guidelines mandate that crypto advertisements must state that investing in crypto assets may result in a loss of capital. Influencers and brand ambassadors must comply with advertising standards on...
dailycoin.com
MakerDAO (MKR) to Deploy $100 Million to DeFi Protocol Yearn Finance
About 72% of MakerDAO voters voted in favor of a proposal to invest $100 million in USDC on Yearn Finance. MakerDAO will earn an approximate 2% yield on its deposit. The proposal must still go through an executive vote to be considered legit. MakerDAO invested $500 million in U.S. treasuries...
dailycoin.com
Budblockz (BLUNT) Is The Newest Trending ERC-20 Token To Hold For Gains – Here’s How To Buy It
The multiple uses of cannabis make it the world’s most sought-after drug. According to statistics, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the cannabis industry revolves around 23.9%, making it one of the most rapidly expanding sectors. Although the industry thrives at a phenomenal rate, investors and investees still face countless problems. Budblockz is a recent addition to the Ethereum blockchain that aspires to transfigure the Cannabis Industry by implementing its innovative idea.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
dailycoin.com
Iran, Russia, and National Australia Bank Launching Stablecoins. Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) Cross-chain Bridge to Connect Them?
The crypto world is full of surprises. Unknown investors become billionaires; tech giant-backed cryptos go bust; trusted crypto exchanges collapse overnight – anything is possible here. The only rule of crypto is: nothing is predictable when it comes to crypto. Any contradictions to this rule quickly turn out to...
Investor Optimism Declines Following Earnings Reports
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in overall market sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed mixed on Tuesday as investors assessed the latest corporate earnings. Shares of 3M Company MMM dropped 6.2% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted earnings and issued FY23...
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
dailycoin.com
Axie Infinity (AXS) Gains 42% in Anticipation of Token Unlock
Web3 gaming leader Axie Infinity’s AXS token has surged over 40% in one day, reaching a four-month high of $13.94, according to CoinGecko. It’s reasonable to infer that the rally could correlate to the AXS token unlock event. 4.8 million AXS tokens are scheduled to be unlocked on...
dailycoin.com
Nexo’s Co-Founder Says Lender Is Considering Filing a $1 Billion Lawsuit Against Bulgaria
Antoni Trenchev, the co-founder of cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo, has said that the company is considering filing a $1 billion lawsuit against the Bulgarian government for its insistent attacks on the company. Nexo Could Sue the Bulgarian Government. In early January, Nexo’s offices in the Bulgarian capital Sofia were raided...
dailycoin.com
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse. Bitzlato users transferred around 1.5 million BTC to and from Hydra Market,...
Germany’s Scholz to unveil Ukraine tank plan to parliament
BERLIN (AP) — After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany’s allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz was expected to announce Wednesday that his government will approve supplying German-made battle tanks to Ukraine. The long-awaited decision came after U.S. officials said a preliminary agreement had been struck for...
South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of travelers swarmed a small airport in South Korea’s Jeju island on Wednesday in a scramble to get on flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day. Officials at South Korea’s Ministry of...
dailycoin.com
Orbitos.io Review: Comprehensive Overview for 2023
The recent collapse of the crypto exchange FTX has made many investors reconsider how they hold their digital assets. While most will turn to self-custody, that is not an option for all traders. In fact, institutional players and large holders are turning to designated custodial solutions. These custodial solutions provide...
dailycoin.com
Central African Republic Sets Up Committee to Push Crypto Adoption
In July 2022, the Sango Genesis crypto project was launched. Central African Republic aims to build the ultimate crypto hub. Despite the ground-breaking idea to develop an all-in-one app for the citizens of the Central African Republic and invite the brightest crypto minds to a tax-less innovation hub, the Sango project was slowed down by the CAR’s own government. Indeed, on 30th August 2022, the High Court of the Central African Republic vetoed the pro-crypto president’s initiative to sell e-residency and citizenships via Sango Coin, the native token of the African nation’s revolutionary project.
Microsoft Teams Outage Affects Millions Around the World
Microsoft Teams has reportedly stopped working for users across the globe.
Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport - operator
BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - All flights were cancelled at Germany's BER airport in the capital Berlin on Wednesday, the operator said, as staff went on strike for the day to press pay demands.
dailycoin.com
Blockchain Life 2023 Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Forum
The 10th Global Forum on the blockchain, cryptocurrencies and mining – Blockchain Life 2023 takes place on February 27–28 in Dubai. The event is attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising start-ups teams and beginners. It’s noteworthy that the Forum is a meeting point for a premium crypto audience including world Crypto Whales.
