Bold Designer White & Blue Shaker Kitchen With Warm Accents

Transitional Gray Kitchen Makes for a Unique and Inviting Space

White Shaker Cabinets in an Open Transitional Kitchen Design

Bright, Sunny, Modern And Spacious

Sophisticated Blue Kitchen Mixes Old and New

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat

There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
