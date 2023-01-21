Read full article on original website
Related
homestyling.guru
Bold Designer White & Blue Shaker Kitchen With Warm Accents
#html-body [data-pb-style=DJN7IH6],#html-body [data-pb-style=IR99VEO]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=OCMTF67]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=KHB325D]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=SOP14GW],#html-body [data-pb-style=U0QCHWW]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YRA65RG]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=GYRSSAP],#html-body [data-pb-style=KMU3IWF],#html-body [data-pb-style=SJJUI3X]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=TY7G1B5]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=Y0R0KAI]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=EKLLPHS]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GQSE6P9],#html-body [data-pb-style=VMQPTBC]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=KBG4QJT]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=QMTT6B4]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GHLY9YC],#html-body [data-pb-style=PP0HHF2]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=G0DJALF],#html-body [data-pb-style=PPJORQ5]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=PPJORQ5]{width:50%;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=DDAWUMG]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=K066SK3],#html-body [data-pb-style=RVIXLUQ]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=EBAT77I]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=NBJ23XC]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=IQDF9BY],#html-body [data-pb-style=SLS42C8]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=QSBQGDW]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=E6OH754]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=E6W74YO]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CE283DD],#html-body [data-pb-style=O7NN0MO]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=SRQ5NFU]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=IOVWRS5],#html-body [data-pb-style=PUQX9IQ]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=EOKKU96]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=DN22G5H]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=FB8JEXA],#html-body [data-pb-style=RQRLOPJ]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YOW21CI]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=ER4OX9E],#html-body [data-pb-style=LQHW7YH]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=SEVPAX3]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=W90L17B]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=TNTC6RI],#html-body [data-pb-style=VT4URRU]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=P3R8BYD]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=PQM72W6]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}#html-body [data-pb-style=W78QS8M]{text-align:center;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=MTI61V9],#html-body [data-pb-style=XP8KIK2]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=TOOHRLX]{width:100%;border-width:1px;border-color:#cecece;display:inline-block}#html-body [data-pb-style=TLVM1Y1]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=DDAWUMG],#html-body [data-pb-style=DN22G5H],#html-body [data-pb-style=E6W74YO],#html-body [data-pb-style=EKLLPHS],#html-body [data-pb-style=KHB325D],#html-body [data-pb-style=NBJ23XC],#html-body [data-pb-style=QMTT6B4],#html-body [data-pb-style=W78QS8M],#html-body [data-pb-style=W90L17B]{border-style:none} }
homestyling.guru
Transitional Gray Kitchen Makes for a Unique and Inviting Space
#html-body [data-pb-style=D7IGDBM],#html-body [data-pb-style=DD1IU48],#html-body [data-pb-style=JQSMS58],#html-body [data-pb-style=PHR27UR],#html-body [data-pb-style=ROX25RW]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 30px;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=D7IGDBM]{margin:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=EC9F9BH]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=UFRQ76C],#html-body [data-pb-style=V2XH9RT]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=KIM7NR1]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=A6DQ1M0],#html-body [data-pb-style=XEI82LM]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OT7NC57]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CKQWSS7],#html-body [data-pb-style=VJBMUHT]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=MFURHQA]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GASP7CH],#html-body [data-pb-style=NAU5DQ8]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=JIWFTET]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=BKM28JA],#html-body [data-pb-style=OYAFO2E]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=LTRW4WK]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=TX0VKHP],#html-body [data-pb-style=UF8ETQW]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=AAS3VWI]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=B4JPL1Q],#html-body [data-pb-style=WEEA76B]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=ANLYPYT]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=N7RXIHL],#html-body [data-pb-style=VCTXO24]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=O8BWTXN]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=B2RQX7W],#html-body [data-pb-style=XVPBJGS]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=GEFL68N]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HJQ7F5V],#html-body [data-pb-style=JWCB7W2]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=CIK2F44],#html-body [data-pb-style=KSQWMKO],#html-body [data-pb-style=OQVD0T8],#html-body [data-pb-style=UAHFADF]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=ART93P9],#html-body [data-pb-style=FALLC92],#html-body [data-pb-style=LW1X79N],#html-body [data-pb-style=M7VGEBF],#html-body [data-pb-style=NUBTX8W],#html-body [data-pb-style=OLRFG6J],#html-body [data-pb-style=SPDO500],#html-body [data-pb-style=Y07OOTK]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=FALLC92]{margin:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=AAS3VWI],#html-body [data-pb-style=ANLYPYT],#html-body [data-pb-style=EC9F9BH],#html-body [data-pb-style=GEFL68N],#html-body [data-pb-style=JIWFTET],#html-body [data-pb-style=KIM7NR1],#html-body [data-pb-style=LTRW4WK],#html-body [data-pb-style=MFURHQA],#html-body [data-pb-style=O8BWTXN],#html-body [data-pb-style=OT7NC57]{border-style:none} }
homestyling.guru
White Shaker Cabinets in an Open Transitional Kitchen Design
#html-body [data-pb-style=T2SX835]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=CY07M9W]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=NYU4UOG],#html-body [data-pb-style=TKWKC98]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YOPTU37]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=CY07M9W]{border-style:none} }. Connecticut Home Construction Project by CliqStudios Pro Partner Todd Zitzkat. The photos below give you just a taste of the genius of developer Todd Zitzkat of Connecticut. Todd, who truly loves creating beautiful homes,...
homestyling.guru
Bright, Sunny, Modern And Spacious
#html-body [data-pb-style=V0TVR77]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=IPCY792]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=D2N5F6T],#html-body [data-pb-style=P89JWNV]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{border-style:none} }. Our old kitchen was dark, confined and dated. We wanted a brand new look for the new kitchen – bright, sunny, modern and spacious. Once we worked with an architect on the...
homestyling.guru
Sophisticated Blue Kitchen Mixes Old and New
#html-body [data-pb-style=SVC6TJE],#html-body [data-pb-style=V4JABDV],#html-body [data-pb-style=WLSUYU5],#html-body [data-pb-style=WPXQ2X6]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 30px;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=SVC6TJE]{margin:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=GGCNRHQ]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=OSIAQQT],#html-body [data-pb-style=QRMYQMC]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OYRNS5P]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=OE5JACR],#html-body [data-pb-style=S85VJBP]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=GTOI5NB]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GW8Y3DF],#html-body [data-pb-style=QATT40W]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=D0JFSLB]{margin:0 0 20px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=NB27ELR],#html-body [data-pb-style=TJOKU4W]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=LR9985U]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=DVBWWW5],#html-body [data-pb-style=W0RYK6V]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=E159X57]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=FHP3058],#html-body [data-pb-style=FJ915C8],#html-body [data-pb-style=K03OQ07],#html-body [data-pb-style=LSPH00J],#html-body [data-pb-style=XUT6ES6],#html-body [data-pb-style=XV6ATSB]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=EFOHLIQ],#html-body [data-pb-style=FYSG3LO],#html-body [data-pb-style=W79VYMK],#html-body [data-pb-style=X3D9KUP]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=EFOHLIQ]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;margin:0 0 20px;padding:10px;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=D70VSU8],#html-body [data-pb-style=DME6IAU]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=D70VSU8]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;margin:0 0 20px;padding:10px;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=LBQ5PDK],#html-body [data-pb-style=NKKXOFF]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=LBQ5PDK]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;padding:10px;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=HNR7O5D],#html-body [data-pb-style=LSNWEH6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=LSNWEH6]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;width:50%;padding:10px;align-self:stretch}#html-body [data-pb-style=FFXPOSH]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=D0JFSLB],#html-body [data-pb-style=GGCNRHQ],#html-body [data-pb-style=GTOI5NB],#html-body [data-pb-style=LR9985U],#html-body [data-pb-style=OYRNS5P]{border-style:none} }
I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’
BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds. Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found. Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and...
I found a cup at Dollar Tree for $1.25 – it comes with a foldable spoon and it’s perfect for oats and dairy products
DOLLAR Tree could have bargains available on kitchen essentials, with a shopper finding what she calls the perfect budget cup to help store certain meals. The spot from the discounted retailer comes from TikTok influencer everythingerikar. To her 115,000 followers, she often shares her shopping hauls at Trader Joe’s along...
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
12tomatoes.com
How To De-Ice Your Windshield In Two Seconds Flat
There are a number of problems that you may experience when you live in a cold part of the world. Perhaps the one that you face almost every morning, however, is a frozen windshield. It can be difficult to deal with this situation, especially when you are running behind and...
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
msn.com
Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew
When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Woman furious when coworker takes home all the muffins she baked for the entire office
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not much of a cook; I'm not much of a baker either. However, every now and again, I get the urge to whip up a pan of lasagne or a batch of muffins. They don't turn out half bad.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Why Cracking Your Windows Open In Winter Does Wonders For Your Home
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
Comments / 0