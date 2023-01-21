ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
marijuanamoment.net

Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish

The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Why 2023 is your year to quit smoking | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, accounting for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. The American Lung Association (ALA) says 2023 is the perfect year to quit tobacco use for good, for many reasons. Every year, thousands of people make a New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

How new process to purchase antlerless licenses in PA will work

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is revamping the way doe hunters can purchase an anterless deer license. The agency’s board of commissioners is scheduled to vote Jan. 28 on a plan that eliminates the use of pink envelopes that have been mailed to county treasurers to apply for an antlerless deer license. For more than four decades, county treasurers offices were the only place hunters could purchase a doe tag.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR

Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
erienewsnow.com

DNA Allows Pennsylvania State Police to ID Woman Killed in 1987 Turnpike Crash

The Pennsylvania State Police closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed in Stoneycreek Township on October 22nd, 1987. Police were able to identify the truck driver...
INDIANA, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy