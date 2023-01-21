PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO