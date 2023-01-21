Read full article on original website
Sen. Mastriano considers legislation to classify drag shows as an 'adult-oriented business'
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 2022. State Senator and former Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today posted a memoranda to all Senate members announcing his plans to introduce legislation that would "ban drag shows on public property or in areas that can be seen by minors."
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
Pennsylvania’s New Governor Pledges To Expand Marijuana Pardons, Including By Promoting Resources In Spanish
The recently sworn-in governor of Pennsylvania says that he intends to prioritize expanding marijuana pardon opportunities, including by promoting resources in Spanish to reach more people with eligible convictions. In an interview with AL DÍA, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was asked about the pardon project that launched under his predecessor...
Pa. county GOP committee condemns fellow lawmakers for supporting Democrat for House Speaker
The Berks County Republican Committee says GOP state lawmakers’ votes to elect a Democrat as Speaker of the House damages the party’s reputation. The Reading Eagle reports the committee voted unanimously to censure 16 Republican lawmakers who voted for Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-Berks) to lead the House. Rozzi’s...
Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise
HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
Pennsylvanians encouraged to use myPATH to file 2022 tax returns
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use myPATH, a free online option, to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns this year.
Pa. drillers abandoned thousands of natural gas wells in 5 years, ignored state law, report says
Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator says, over a five-year period, more than half of conventional oil and gas operators failed to report how much gas they pulled from the ground and whether their equipment is safe. State law requires that conventional drillers report that information annually. Failing to do so could...
Pennsylvania to offer K-12 education training to students
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania students could soon get hands-on training to become teachers. Beginning next school year, vocational educational programs will offer k-12 training for students, giving them a taste of what it’s like to be an educator. “The goal here is to introduce Pennsylvania students to opportunities...
Why 2023 is your year to quit smoking | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — Smoking is one of the most harmful habits, accounting for 480,000 deaths every year in the United States. The American Lung Association (ALA) says 2023 is the perfect year to quit tobacco use for good, for many reasons. Every year, thousands of people make a New...
Pennsylvania bill defrays charging station cost for electric car owners
(The Center Square) – Electric vehicle (EV) owners could see some savings thanks to the state government, but the benefits would flow to the already-well-off. The boost comes in the form of a tax credit, worth up to $2,000, to install an electric vehicle charging station or port. The...
Why does the State Museum of Pennsylvania have the remains of nearly 1,000 Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The State Museum of Pennsylvania has the 24th largest collection of unpatriated remains in the country, according to a ProPublica investigation. The remains of 908 Native Americans are housed in the museum. The collection is largely a result of excavations in the late 19th and early...
Senator Proposes New Gun Laws in Pennsylvania
A Democratic State Senator introduced a number of firearm-related bills yesterday. The bills were referred to the Judiciary committee.
UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds
The report cites numerous UPMC employees who told of staffing shortages that affected their jobs and their patients. The post UPMC has grown too big; Pa. lawmakers need to support its workers, new report finds appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
How new process to purchase antlerless licenses in PA will work
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is revamping the way doe hunters can purchase an anterless deer license. The agency’s board of commissioners is scheduled to vote Jan. 28 on a plan that eliminates the use of pink envelopes that have been mailed to county treasurers to apply for an antlerless deer license. For more than four decades, county treasurers offices were the only place hunters could purchase a doe tag.
As Josh Shapiro takes office, could 2023 be the year Pennsylvania legalizes recreational marijuana?
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has long been a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana, calling on the state to follow the paths of others in the region — New Jersey, New York and Maryland — that have passed laws in recent years. When New Jersey legalized marijuana nearly two...
3 from Pa. charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta for ‘Cop City’ training center protest
Three people from Pennsylvania were among the several charged with domestic terrorism during one of a series of protests at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Spencer Bernard Liberto, 29, Matthew Ernest Macar, 30, and Sarah Wasilewski, 35, all of the...
Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected
The 1,296 rejected ballots were a fraction of the roughly 73K mail-in ballots returned in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The post Technical mistakes, secrecy envelope errors led to Lehigh Valley mail-in ballots being rejected appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
SHAPIRO SIGNS FIRST EXECUTIVE ORDER AS GOVERNOR
Newly established Governor Josh Shapiro signed his first executive order on Wednesday, marking his first action in office. According to an announcement, Executive Order 2023-03 states that, effective immediately, 92 percent of government jobs will not require a four-year-college degree. It instructs that the Office of Administration will emphasize skills and experience in Commonwealth job postings and ordering a review of the remaining eight percent of state government jobs that currently require a four-year degree.
DNA Allows Pennsylvania State Police to ID Woman Killed in 1987 Turnpike Crash
The Pennsylvania State Police closed a 35-year-old case by identifying the victim of a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed in Stoneycreek Township on October 22nd, 1987. Police were able to identify the truck driver...
