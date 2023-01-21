ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2news.com

Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa

A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
GENOA, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County

Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

NDOT Begin Clearing Major Landslide on SR 208 in Lyon County

Crews have begun emergency work on a landslide blocking State Route 208 in Lyon County. On Jan. 10, a landslide and rockfall fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway through the Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington. The following morning, NDOT geotechnical engineers conducted an initial evaluation of the...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran

The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Cold temps record breaking at Tahoe; Lake wind advisory in effect

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire

Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
ZEPHYR COVE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
SPARKS, NV

