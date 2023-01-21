Read full article on original website
Boil Water Notice for Gold Hill and Divide in Storey County
Storey County has issued a boil water notice after a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide. The county says public works is fixing the break. Area residents are being asked to boil water until further notice from the county.
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
Carson River Sunrise on the River Fork Ranch in Genoa
A snowy sunrise from the meadows of the River Fork Ranch near Genoa, NV. The 800 acre ranch is owned by The Nature Conservancy, a nonprofit group that restores and developes nature areas like this around the country preserving their beauty for all to hike and enjoy the views and wildlife. Check out the ranch here and you can donate at: https://www.nature.org/en-us/get-involved/how-to-help/places-we-protect/river-fork-ranch/
Injury collisions snarl both corners of Douglas County
Collisions on opposite corners of Douglas County have resulted in several injuries. Emergency personnel responded to a collision at U.S. Highway 50 and Golf Course Drive in which a vehicle rolled over and caught fire at 5:07 p.m., according to Douglas dispatchers. Within a half-dozen minutes there was a head-on...
CCSO Investigating Shooting among Juveniles: Avoid Carmine Street, Airport Road
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is advising you to avoid the area of Carmine Street and Airport Road while an investigation occurs due to a shooting Tuesday night. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that the sheriff's office is working multiple scenes. Sheriff Furlong said around 7:15 p.m., a...
Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns area residents of phone scam
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has been made aware of a recent scam. The caller will identify themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and inform the person who answered the phone that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond". The sheriff's office says the phone...
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
NDOT Begin Clearing Major Landslide on SR 208 in Lyon County
Crews have begun emergency work on a landslide blocking State Route 208 in Lyon County. On Jan. 10, a landslide and rockfall fell across roughly 400 feet of roadway through the Wilson Canyon, between Smith Valley and Yerington. The following morning, NDOT geotechnical engineers conducted an initial evaluation of the...
Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
Gas line installation will close section of Sparks road
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The installation of a gas line along Touchdown Drive from Homerun Drive to Park Mesa Way will close a portion of the road in Sparks. A portion of Touchdown Drive will be closed, and visitors to the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park will be directed to use Homerun Drive to access the nearby Golden Eagle Regional Park starting Sunday.
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
Cold temps record breaking at Tahoe; Lake wind advisory in effect
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The temperatures after a series of storms exited Lake Tahoe have been frigid, and this weekend dropped into record territory. The cold temps will remain through the early part of next week and strong winds will kick up Sunday afternoon through Monday, making it feel even colder.
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
Tesla announces new $3.5B facility east of Sparks to build all-electric semi trucks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Tesla announced plans Tuesday to build a new $3.5 billion advanced manufacturing facility east of Sparks to build the company's all-electric semi trucks. The facility, which will be built at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, is expected to create more than 3,000...
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
3-car crash closes US 50 at Elks Point for 2 hours
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — A multiple car collision Tuesday forced the closure of U.S. Highway 50 near Zephyr Cove which created a miles-long traffic jam for about two hours, authorities said. Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a report of a multiple vehicle collision at about 4:30 p.m. at Elks...
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
