2news.com
School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School
Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
“Tireless Advocate” for WCSD Families Wins Award from Human Services Network
D’Lisa Crain, who directs the Washoe County School District’s (WCSD) Family School Partnerships program, was recognized as Staff Member of the Year by the Human Services Network (HSN). HSN represents nearly 50 organizations in the Truckee Meadows region, Carson City, Dayton, Lyon County and Las Vegas, and focuses...
2news.com
Boutique providing clothing and toys opening at OUR Place Shelter
The Washoe County Human Services Agency (HSA), and the Katie Grace Foundation will be holding a grand opening for the Katie Bug Boutique at the OUR Place Shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The Katie Bug Boutique will be available to families of OUR Place, providing clothes, shoes, and toys...
