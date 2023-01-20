Read full article on original website
Related
homestyling.guru
Before and After: Gorgeous Green Kitchen Remodel
Imagine this…you finished remodeling your dream kitchen and then you noticed there is rippling in the wood flooring. After investigating, you find out that there is a plumbing issue that originated from under the sink. So now you have to redo your brand-new kitchen that you just spend months working on. That’s exactly what happened to my friends, Linda and Charlie. Linda gave me all of the details about the green kitchen remodel. And even some advice for anyone who wants to start their own kitchen project. Take a tour of the green kitchen remodel below.
homestyling.guru
Historic Home Gets New Kitchen
#html-body [data-pb-style=YY3IOTF]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=EJ9PPGU]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=GYUYVOM],#html-body [data-pb-style=J896OVD]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=OX50JMC]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=EJ9PPGU]{border-style:none} }. Our historic home had an outdated, very yellow kitchen. To create counter space and large peninsula we removed the wall between the dining room and kitchen. Our designer Julia helped refine and unify my...
homestyling.guru
From Cave To Bright, Open Kitchen
#html-body [data-pb-style=SESURJK]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=GP8M9LK]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=KSX3E0K],#html-body [data-pb-style=YG5O160]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=WN3KUV7]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=GP8M9LK]{border-style:none} }. We moved into our 1980s wallpaper palace and knew we needed to update the kitchen! It looked and felt like a cave with the soffit, dark cabinets, and lack of good lighting. The placement...
homestyling.guru
Century-Old Kitchen Newly Beautiful And Functional
#html-body [data-pb-style=U8AUOQR]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=RENOF15]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=OUIYQLX],#html-body [data-pb-style=S9VA717]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=N0HVKAJ]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=RENOF15]{border-style:none} }. Our century old home had a 1970s kitchen with linoleum, Formica, soffits, paneling, dark cabinets, ceiling tiles and washer & dryer. After 20 years, we finally embarked on a DIY renovation and...
homestyling.guru
We Love Our New Kitchen!
#html-body [data-pb-style=XJO9AKG]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=VWY6EHC]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=OGXPFER],#html-body [data-pb-style=PNHALOM]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=Y0B1QM6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=VWY6EHC]{border-style:none} }. We love our new kitchen! This is our second CliqStudios kitchen. Thank you for all of your help and ideas. Everything worked our perfectly! You would never guess this is a 100 year old...
homestyling.guru
Bright, Sunny, Modern And Spacious
#html-body [data-pb-style=V0TVR77]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=IPCY792]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=D2N5F6T],#html-body [data-pb-style=P89JWNV]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=E822CHQ]{border-style:none} }. Our old kitchen was dark, confined and dated. We wanted a brand new look for the new kitchen – bright, sunny, modern and spacious. Once we worked with an architect on the...
homestyling.guru
Seattle Kitchen Remodel is a Total Room Transformation
#html-body [data-pb-style=UM4211T]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=ICC83S6],#html-body [data-pb-style=PFUW9MU]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=YXLILDB]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=K5KQ9WL]{border-style:none} }. We knew when we purchased this house that we wanted to remodel the kitchen. The biggest change was taking down a wall between the previous kitchen and the dining room. Opening things up completely...
homestyling.guru
Bonnie Says Her New Boston Kitchen is “Stunning”
#html-body [data-pb-style=GOMUBXE]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=KAPFHJU],#html-body [data-pb-style=SB6K0AU]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0 0 20px;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=LMPJW2W]{margin:0;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=PHP3Y4L],#html-body [data-pb-style=SHN2FKB]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=LMPJW2W]{border-style:none} }. I feel so fortunate to have heard about CliqStudios Studios. My first contact with CliqStudios was with Patty-my design associate. She held my hand throughout the entire process and with her...
homestyling.guru
Online Kitchen Cabinets for California Home – “Great Company”
#html-body [data-pb-style=C51LO4B]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=RQFQQST]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=JRXNDBM],#html-body [data-pb-style=VH5WLE2]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=ROVWHE6]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=RQFQQST]{border-style:none} }. Overall from the 1st time I entered your site, through the design process, delivery, and final product installation I have been completely satisfied. You seem to have a great company and great customer service.
homestyling.guru
A First-Time Renovation
#html-body [data-pb-style=YSUMXSM]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=FCJ4KQ3]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HW3HHJL],#html-body [data-pb-style=RTYK3KK]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=XH3WY3Y]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=FCJ4KQ3]{border-style:none} }. For a first renovation, Nikki’s help was extremely vital for the basics of cabinet layout and figuring out the number of cabinets in relation to available/limited space I have to work on. I would...
homestyling.guru
Style Scouting: Vol.126
Thanks for stopping by for this week’s Style Scouting. My Sunday post where I share the random stuff that captured my attention or inspired me that I found online. So how are you doing on this 3rd weekend in January? This past week I attended a Carolina blogger’s retreat in Asheville, NC…
homestyling.guru
A Complete Kitchen Transformation From Dated to Open and Light!
#html-body [data-pb-style=XHFR5OO]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=T206510]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HUCGKK4],#html-body [data-pb-style=K5EIWJ9]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=DONP5QH]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=T206510]{border-style:none} }. We moved into a new home. The kitchen was in good condition, but dark. We wanted white. We found the cabinets we wanted at the best price from CliqStudios. Our contractors tore out the...
homestyling.guru
A Nook For Our Dog Bowls
#html-body [data-pb-style=QUPL7UP]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=XDUBKCE]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=OIF2DVN],#html-body [data-pb-style=OJ8KI0H]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=HERI67U]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=XDUBKCE]{border-style:none} }. My kitchen cabinets were 25 years old. I did some updating years back but it was still dark and dated. We decided to take down the wall between the kitchen and dining room, added...
homestyling.guru
Aren’t Enough Words
#html-body [data-pb-style=GAYN3PK]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=X58HEQX]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=KH6B73O],#html-body [data-pb-style=OQ969R0]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=P7D8ELR]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=X58HEQX]{border-style:none} }. My experience with CliqStudios was amazing. The cabinets even arrived a couple weeks earlier than expected! I ordered a couple samples of cabinets prior to making the choice of using CliqStudios for my Kitchen....
homestyling.guru
1930 Bungalow
#html-body [data-pb-style=V9SKSIK]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=H6LMV04]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}#html-body [data-pb-style=YXJI9X5]{margin:0 0 30px;padding:0;border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=FFDMWRP],#html-body [data-pb-style=OWEP602]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;max-width:100%;height:auto}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=YXJI9X5]{border-style:none} }. Our 1930 Bungalow is a labor of love. In this DIY renovation, we reduced the space to studs and transformed our crowded galley kitchen into an open space all could enjoy. Removing...
homestyling.guru
Lighting Designs for your Dream Bathroom
One of the most significant rooms in the entire house is the bathroom. It is the first room we go into in the morning and the last room we go into before we go to bed. We spend meaningful, priceless time there, and it usually sets the tone for our mood outside of the restroom. As so, the lighting is precisous! Today we will show you some of the most beautifull lighting designs.
homestyling.guru
Very Helpful
#html-body [data-pb-style=IUMXSAS]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=ID4WJD6]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=HC18YUR],#html-body [data-pb-style=PYP9L09]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=ID75HT1]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=ID4WJD6]{border-style:none} }. My wife and I worked three months to renovate the kitchen. We used a contractor to remove the wall and install a new header, but we did everything else including the drywall, flooring and...
homestyling.guru
At My Own Pace
#html-body [data-pb-style=RH8AGHV]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=TD99TLJ]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=I2EQC96],#html-body [data-pb-style=I71FT6H]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=G0FIXXD]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=TD99TLJ]{border-style:none} }. It was nice to work at my own pace because it took months of plotting and planning. The website was also valuable in determining what cabinets were available. Tessa was very patient and made...
homestyling.guru
Cabinets Came Out Beautifully
#html-body [data-pb-style=AD8OCDW]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=N0IKY4L]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=H1HX8P5],#html-body [data-pb-style=PXGE2T7]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=CU2FOQD]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=N0IKY4L]{border-style:none} }. Here is a picture of the kitchen taken after and a couple before. You did such a great job helping me design the kitchen. There is still a lot more work to be done...
homestyling.guru
Efficient, Economic Design
#html-body [data-pb-style=UG4Y1N8]{justify-content:flex-start;display:flex;flex-direction:column;background-position:left top;background-size:cover;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-attachment:scroll;border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:10px}#html-body [data-pb-style=YU5DFNG]{border-style:none}#html-body [data-pb-style=CGTF7J1],#html-body [data-pb-style=S595LL3]{max-width:100%;height:auto}#html-body [data-pb-style=GDAPQBR]{border-style:none;border-width:1px;border-radius:0;margin:0;padding:0}@media only screen and (max-width: 768px) { #html-body [data-pb-style=YU5DFNG]{border-style:none} }. Our 1969 kitchen was boxy, dark, and completely outdated. It was difficult to access pots and pans in our corner cabinet that I would crawl on my hands and knees with a flashlight to...
Comments / 0