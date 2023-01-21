ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

DeMeco 'Great Teacher': Latest on Texans Coach Search

By Aaron Wilson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012yRf_0kM8rF4m00

Houston Texans interviewing seventh candidate for head coaching vacancy.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, per a league source.

A former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and retired Pro Bowl linebacker , Ryans coaches a defense ranked first in scoring defense and total defense.

Ryans, 38, met with chairman and CEO Cal McNair, general manager Nick Caserio and other team officials, via a Zoom on Friday night.

Ryans interviewed with the Denver Broncos in-person and also has interviews with the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

A year ago, Ryans withdrew his name from the Minnesota Vikings' coaching search.

"He's a great teacher," a 49ers defensive player said. "He's a great coach, great person. He's different than your typical coach. He played the game at a very high level and he's able to relate that to his players. Yes, he's special. He's a great leader."

Ryans is splitting his time between interviews and his primary focus; a divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"With everything you do as a coach, you’re trying to crunch a lot of things in and dissect a lot of info in a certain amount of time," Ryans said. "Time management is crucial to have. I know how to make the main thing the main thing, and this week’s main thing is the Cowboys.”

Ryans agreed to interview with the Texans after contemplating whether to grant the request. In 2014, he filed a lawsuit against the Texans and the stadium authority for over $10 million after he tore his Achilles tendon at NRG Stadium. That shortened Ryans' career, which ended with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the Texans interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Ryans has made a strong impression.

"He's gonna be an unbelievable head coach," All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa said. "I think he’s just really figured out how to perfectly push us, but not push us too hard, not give us too much credit. It seems simple, but it’s really not. Just the way he is as a coach and a leader, he's the best coach I've been around."

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy