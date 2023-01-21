Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Altitude Trampoline Park bounces into Havasu
LAKE HAVASU – Altitude Trampoline Park has signed a franchise agreement to leap into Lake Havasu as the go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Bill and Liz Renfro will introduce the energetic brand to Mohave County. “We’ve been intrigued by Altitude ever since we started...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake Havasu considers MF projects
CAPTION: Delta Apartments. Credit: Selberg Associates, Inc./Lake Havasu City. While metro Phoenix and Tucson may get 99% of the attention, no part of the state is immune to the need for more housing units and greater density, as illustrated by two cases in Lake Havasu City this month. The first...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LBRW meet Feb. 6
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The London Bridge Republican Women’s Dinner will be held Monday, Feb. 6, at Shugrues Bridgeview Room. Check in is at 5 p.m. with dinner and the meeting at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Dan Delasantos. Delasantos will be speaking about Kids on...
SignalsAZ
Patriot Rail Expands in Kingman Industrial Park
The City of Kingman Economic Development Department is pleased to announce that Patriot Rail at the industrial park has expanded its rail capacity. This investment, including the price of the land, is approximately $2.25 million. This investment facilitates the supply chain needed to support the surrounding communities. City of Kingman...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Mustang to be raffled for charity
Butch Meriwether is down to only 26 tickets for the raffle of his 2008 GT500 Ford Mustang. The beneficiary of the raffle is Luv of Paws, a domestic animal shelter and sanctuary located in Golden Valley. Meriwether started with 600 tickets and states that a winner will be drawn when...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Historic county jail to be repurposed
KINGMAN – The historic Mohave County Jail on the campus of the new Law and Justice Center is being re-purposed in downtown Kingman. The board of supervisors voted Jan. 17 to lease the building to the Mohave County Historical Society. “We are very excited about the opportunity to turn...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Four-day work week reviewed for City of Kingman
KINGMAN – A pair of Councilors have expressed concern that the building community is underserved by Friday office closure resulting from the City of Kingman’s conversion to a four-day work week. Member Jamie Scott Stehly first broached the subject during the Jan. 17 Kingman city council session. Stehly...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Educational vignettes will highlight new museum garden
BULLHEAD CITY – The Colorado River Historical Society (CRHS) is packing eight historical vignettes showcasing native plants into the 7,500+ sq. ft. Educational Garden between the CRHS Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse, located at 1239 Hwy. 95. Entering the Gardens from the existing CRHS Museum, which is worth...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
Police identify body found in Arizona desert over 50 years ago
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — DNA testing has recently identified the remains of a woman whose body was discovered in the Arizona desert over 50 years ago. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it had finally managed to identify a homicide victim who had gone nameless for decades after her body was discovered in January 1971.
thestandardnewspaper.online
MCC looks to expand educational offerings for students and our communities
Mohave Community College is excited about all our accomplishments in 2022 and we look forward to 2023 being a year of expanded academic and workforce training opportunities that will benefit students, business and industry, the healthcare sector, and citizens throughout the College district. During 2022 we saw many great developments, including a 6% enrollment increase. We served 5,079 students seeking a college degree or certificate, and an additional 1,686 citizens signed up for one or more of our non-credit learning and workforce training options.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith murder trial begins
KINGMAN – There’s no dispute that one teenager shot and killed another at a party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago as a murder begins in Kingman. Attorneys, however, have asked a Mohave County Superior Court jury to reach disparate conviction-acquittal outcomes in the trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identify victim in 1971 homicide case
Mohave County (KSNV) — A woman found dead in a remote area in Arizona back in 1971 has been positively identified by authorities this week. She was identified as Colleen Audrey Rice on January 23, the 52nd anniversary of her body being discovered 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry Road, about an hour from Laughlin, Nevada.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Food truck fest planned in Bullhead City
“Food trucks are amazing, how they serve so many people out of a small space,” said Valerie Moore, co-owner of Our Place on Hancock with her husband, Jonathan Moore, and sister Patty Dion, so hosting the Bullhead Foodie Truck Fest on Friday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m. at 877 Hancock Rd. in Bullhead City seemed like a no-brainer. There will be seven licensed food vendors in 3,000 s.f., “extending our space by 1,000 square feet,” she added. “We can seat 80 outside comfortably,” with a full bar and picnic tables.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Caton, Jackson make Belmont U’s Dean’s List
Dylan Caton of Lake Havasu City and Madelyn Jackson of Bullhead City have both achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Body found floating in Colorado River at Bullhead City
A woman was found dead on Tuesday morning, floating in the Colorado River in Bullhead City, Arizona, according to police.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contreras charged in stabbing
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Three male acquaintances who enjoyed a social get together at a local establishment in Lake Havasu City ended up in an altercation and stabbing incident reported at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 Officers responding to the violence reportedly encountered a 36-year-old man with serious injuries outside a home in the 200 block of Saguaro Drive.
ABC 15 News
Body recovered from Arizona side of Colorado River now identified
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — The body of a woman recovered from the Arizona side of the Colorado River has been identified, Bullhead City police said Thursday. Police said the body of 54-year-old Deana Harris of Fort Mohave was found Tuesday morning floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
