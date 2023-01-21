Read full article on original website
Toxic Attraction shockingly replaces Mandy Rose with this NXT superstar
When Shawn Michaels made the shocking decision to fire Mandy Rose following her risque postings on FanTime, it sent the entire NXT sub-Universe into disarray. Michaels and company had to change their plans for the NXT Women’s Championship in order to put the belt on Roxanne Perez, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge winner, prematurely, Toxic Attraction, the brand’s top tag team, lost their leader just before a main roster elevation, and the very foundation of the NXT was shaken to its core, as one of its four pillars – at least according to Grayson Waller – was suddenly gone.
Hulk Hogan gets relentlessly booed in his return to WWE RAW
When news broke that Hulk Hogan was going to be one of the esteemed guests at RAW XXX, fans of WWE knew it probably wasn't the best idea. Now sure, the Hulkster is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE history and has a spot permanently reserved on the company's Mount Rushmore as a
Predicting the Surprise Entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble
With the Royal Rumble less than a week away, the WWE has officially announced 15 entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match and only seven in the women's match. Unless the WWE goes crazy with Rumble announcements on Friday Night Smackdown, it seems like the WWE is saving some room for a few returns and
Bayley explains why she beat up Becky Lynch at WWE RAW XXX
After being advertised to wrestle in a cage match against Becky Lynch at RAW XXX, Bayley shocked the professional wrestling world by marching down to the ring with her Damage CTRL pals, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, to put a beatdown on the former WWE champ. Fans gasped, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were shocked,
Toxic Attraction double-cross Roxanne Perez ahead of NXT Vengeance Day
Heading into the penultimate NXT before Vengeance Day, things weren't looking too good for the long-time tag team formerly of the eponymously named Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. That's right, despite seemingly joining forces with Grayson Waller to become "The Toxic Attraction Effect" – which, again, isn't the best nickname – the duo
Stevie Turner makes a bold prediction ahead of NXT debut
NXT is a relatively accommodating place. Some performers are allowed to bring pillows down to the ring, others drink from their shoes, and the company is even inclusive when it comes to its mask policy, with Axiom wearing his all day, every day. Maybe it's because Shawn Michaels is just a really cool boss, but
Rhea Ripley has a spoiler for the WWE Royal Rumble
After sitting through a very long Tribal Court segment to start RAW XXX, Rhea Ripley and The Judgement Day went down to the ring in the hopes of finally being the team who unseats The Usos as the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, a totally legitimate Jimmy foot injury shook things up for Dominik
Kip Sabian credits this AEW star with helping him ‘spread his wings’
For a year, Kip Sabian got more television time than any other member of AEW. Now sure, technically, Sabian didn't use that television time wrestling matches, managing his wife, Penelope Ford, or even cutting promos, but it was almost impossible to tune into Dynamite, Rampage, or either of the YouTube Dark shows without seeing Sabian's
Dave Meltzer didn’t have The Bella Twins’ WWE diss on his Bingo card
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, aka the Hall of Fame Bella Twins, are not particularly enthused with WWE at the moment. Sure, their career will forever be linked to the Stamford-based company as Total Divas, Total Bellas, and their current show are all productions of WWE's entertainment arm, but outright dissing the company certainly isn't
