ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Longwood resident falls victim to puppy scam on Facebook

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIt6K_0kM8qWs600

A Longwood mother who was looking to purchase a puppy for her daughter for Christmas said she fell victim to an ongoing scam on Facebook.

This past November, Liz Roman said she was looking to add a dog to her home and fell in love with Yorkie puppies for sale on Facebook.

"When I saw it being advertised, I thought there was no better time and place. It's Christmas. That will be great time for all of us," she said.

The seller instructed Roman to send the $100 payment through Zelle. She also asked for a copy of Roman's license, which Roman believed was being used for vet paperwork.

After waiting for confirmation that she said never came, she noticed that she was locked out of her Facebook account and someone was using her identity to run the same scam.

One day later, a man showed up at her door to pick up a Yorkie puppy.

Roman said that since November, about three to four people have come to her home asking to receive their puppies, and even more family and friends have been contacted by her stolen account.

She also received texts from strangers asking about their dogs.

Similar scams were reported recently in New Jersey and Long Island where random people would show up to the victim's homes looking for dogs that were not there.

While Roman was successful in getting her money back, she says the experience has been terrible and cautioned people from making purchases through Facebook.

"Don't buy anything off of Facebook, you know. It may cost you a little more money but you'll have peace of mind knowing that you weren't scammed. Nothing that cheap comes that easy. That's how I see it," Roman warned.

Comments / 0

Related
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT
Westland Daily

'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park

A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

134K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy