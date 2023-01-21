ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

Harrison PD: 2 facing stolen property, identity theft charges

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Harrison Police Department says two people have been arrested following a two-year multi-jurisdictional investigation.

Jorge Luis Araneda Pogge and Ingrid Johana Gomez are believed to be involved in numerous residential burglaries and other theft-related crimes throughout the county, including in the town of Harrison.

Pogge and Gomez face multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property and aggregated identity theft.

According to Harrison police, they're also believed to be members of the South American Theft Group, an organized crime syndicate.

