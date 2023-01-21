Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Two women who went missing last month have been spotted in and around Newark Penn Station, according to police.
Morristown and East Orange police say that Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station. They were reported missing about two weeks ago.
Family and friends of organized a search party through downtown Newark on Saturday.
Anyone who might have information about the women’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.
