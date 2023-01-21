ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bOPtL_0kM8qU6e00

Two women who went missing last month have been spotted in and around Newark Penn Station, according to police.

Morristown and East Orange police say that Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station. They were reported missing about two weeks ago.

Family and friends of organized a search party through downtown Newark on Saturday.

Anyone who might have information about the women’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.

Comments / 41

Shamonique Grant
3d ago

No disrespect but if this post is true and they've been spotted multiple times after being reported missing, its a possibility they don't want to be found. Either that or being held against their/her will. I pray for a safe return home either way.🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
16
comment junkie
3d ago

If they're being spotted on more than one occasion in and out of Penn Station. I think it's safe to say that the young lady/ladies are there by choice and probably don't want to be found.

Reply
12
Zorian
3d ago

Well, it appears neither of them have gone far, so why won't they contact their families to let them know they're alright?!? Have they become homeless and don't want their families to know or something?? This is a curious case that I won't speculate on, but it's good to know that they are not dead at least.

Reply
3
 

