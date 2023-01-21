ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Top Prospect Underwent Surgery

By Kayla Skinner
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvFJC_0kM8qLPL00

The Houston Astros top prospect underwent surgery for a sports hernia.

The Houston Astros announced on Thursday that one of their top hitting prospects, Pedro Leon underwent surgery for a sports hernia early this week. Leon was signed as an international player at the age of 23 during the 2020-2021 period.

Leon is listed as the #6 prospect in the Astros farm system by Baseball America and spent his entire season at Triple-A Sugar Land last season. He slashed .228/365/.431 last season and could factor into the mix in centerfield or even left field next season at the MLB level.

He is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to the surgery which should line him up nicely for a return right at the start of the regular season.

The injury and procedure happened at an opportune time in terms of him missing as little time as possible.

OnlyHomers

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
BOSTON, MA
