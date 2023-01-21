The Houston Astros top prospect underwent surgery for a sports hernia.

The Houston Astros announced on Thursday that one of their top hitting prospects, Pedro Leon underwent surgery for a sports hernia early this week. Leon was signed as an international player at the age of 23 during the 2020-2021 period.

Leon is listed as the #6 prospect in the Astros farm system by Baseball America and spent his entire season at Triple-A Sugar Land last season. He slashed .228/365/.431 last season and could factor into the mix in centerfield or even left field next season at the MLB level.

He is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to the surgery which should line him up nicely for a return right at the start of the regular season.

The injury and procedure happened at an opportune time in terms of him missing as little time as possible.

