Cleveland, OH

WPXI

Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Perfect time to deal Kyrie Irving?

We had a rare January trade in the NBA on Monday, with the Wizards sending Rui Hachimura to the Lakers for Kendrick Nunn and some second-rounders. The Lakers realized they needed more shooting and more size on the floor when Anthony Davis is playing center. Like the Lakers, you should...
UTAH STATE
WPXI

Lakers' acquisition of Rui Hachimura could limit free-agent flexibility

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports, in a deal that will certainly bolster the Lakers now, but also limit the franchise’s flexibility later, particularly any starry ideas for this upcoming free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
WPXI

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Ranking the top adds for Week 15

Week 15 of the fantasy basketball season is upon us, and, like every Monday, I'll break down several players who are rostered in 50% or less of Yahoo leagues. But before we get to this week's waiver pickups, here are the games played by each team in Week 15. Four...
WPXI

Tom Brady or Greg Olsen? Fox has a future decision to make on its No. 1 analyst

The obvious storyline for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game centers on unexpected breakout stars. There is Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, 24, who entered the season with questions about his ability only to become a MVP candidate that his coach now compares to no less than Michael Jordan. There is San...

