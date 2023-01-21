Read full article on original website
Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s Republican attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been...
Matters of the State: Transgender health care; Noem silent after reelection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a statehouse bill aimed at banning transitional health care for transgender minors. Samantha Chapman, an advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota joins the program to discuss the organization’s opposition to the bill, which it’s calling dangerous and unnecessary.
Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate
PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. Reporter Joshua Haiar with South Dakota Sarchlight (southdakotasearchlight.com) says the bill, introduced by Senator Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will reduce the number of tribal legislators on the committee.
SD House panel: Make anti-ag lawsuits more difficult
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota agriculture producers and processors, as well as agrotourism businesses, would get greater protection against neighbors’ nuisance claims under a proposal that’s moving forward in the Legislature. The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted 12-0 Tuesday to endorse HB-1090 that came...
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn't make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year.
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
How much does a ‘public servant’ make? Here’s what South Dakota pays its elected officials
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elected officials are ‘public servants,’ and work for the people that live in their jurisdiction. But how much do ‘we the people’ pay them?. There are 161 state-level elected officials, and 3 members of the federal Congressional Delegation. Here’s how much they get paid by the state, or the federal government, according to South Dakota’s public transparency website:
Real-life ‘Top Gun’ from South Dakota finally recognized for Korean War dogfight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams (from Wilmot, S.D.) earned the Silver Star for his service in the Korean War, including 70 combat missions. But there was something always missing. In November 1952, then-Lt. Williams led three F9F Panthers in a ground support mission...
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
Future of Gregory pumped-storage project splits panel
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker wants the proposed Gregory County pumped-storage project de-listed from South Dakota’s water resources management system because, after decades of discussion about its potential, he says its intended purpose no longer would be drawing irrigation from the Missouri River. The projects on...
SD flags at half-staff in honor of CA shooting
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Flags across South Dakota will fly at half-staff this week to honor victims of a recent shooting. Sunday, President Joe Biden ordered all flags nationwide should fly at half-staff. Over the weekend a gunman in Monterey Park, California killed 10 people, injured 10 and then...
Bill filings would change under Randolph plan
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
‘It’s insane’: California copes with 3rd massacre in 8 days
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — In the wake of the worst massacre in Los Angeles County history, the California governor was meeting gunshot victims in the hospital when he was pulled away and briefed on a mass shooting at the other end of the state. Word that a gunman...
What Is South Dakota’s Most POPular Soft Drink?
Soda, pop, a coke, depending on what region of the U.S. you hail from, they are some of the most common names for soft drinks across the country. I mean, who doesn't like an ice-cold soda pop? You pretty much have to have one at a movie, with a pizza, or a burger, right?
