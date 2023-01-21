ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board met Monday evening to discuss and possibly take action on a district restructuring plan. The proposal identifies one of the reasons for the plan as declining enrollment. A significant change in the restructuring plan would realign the grades within each school. Elementary...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal

The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander School District to hold child development screenings next week

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander will be hosting child development screenings for children ages 3 to 5 years 11 months on Feb. 1. Children may participate in child development screenings if families, caregivers, and/or service providers have concerns about a child’s development. Each screening takes approximately 45 minutes, which includes time to review results and recommendations with parents and/or guardians.
RHINELANDER, WI
washingtoncounty.news

Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau

The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WAUSAU, FL
WSAW

SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect

WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
NEENAH, WI
WJFW-TV

Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT

(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Ice fishing fundraiser at Eagles Club

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than fifty people came together at Eagles Club to ice fish and donate money to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The event was called ‘Getting Jiggy with It.’. Event organizer Sean Palenik said doing their first-ever ice fishing fundraiser just made sense. “It does...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Winter’s Garden exhibition underway at Riverfront Arts Center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Winter’s Garden Exhibition is back at the Riverfront Art Center in Stevens Point. The exhibition features works that include oil, watercolor, some fiber and jewelry pieces. “Winter’s Garden is interpreted by the artists however they want with whatever medium, whatever size,” said...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff

Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Logan Baumgartner

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, January 17th, Logan Baumgartner suited up for what looked like just another ordinary basketball game in his long Medford career. However, this night was special for the senior. He’d score his 1,465th point, making him the school’s all-time leading scorer. “I knew...
MEDFORD, WI

