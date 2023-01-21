Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Wausau School Board takes no action on district restructuring plan
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School Board met Monday evening to discuss and possibly take action on a district restructuring plan. The proposal identifies one of the reasons for the plan as declining enrollment. A significant change in the restructuring plan would realign the grades within each school. Elementary...
Wausau School administration unveils restructuring proposal
The Wausau School District will hold a special meeting Monday to discuss a fine-tuned restructuring proposal that would combine elementary schools, shift fifth-grade students to middle school, create a junior high and a single senior high school. But so far, the cost of the project remains murky. The proposal contains...
WSAW
Rhinelander School District to hold child development screenings next week
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander will be hosting child development screenings for children ages 3 to 5 years 11 months on Feb. 1. Children may participate in child development screenings if families, caregivers, and/or service providers have concerns about a child’s development. Each screening takes approximately 45 minutes, which includes time to review results and recommendations with parents and/or guardians.
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WSAW
SEC files charges against former Wausau broker, investment agent
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A broker and investment agent in Wausau who was barred from the industry last year is now facing charges the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed Tuesday. Tony Liddle and his company, Prosper Wealth Management are facing three charges accusing Liddle of defrauding at least 13...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah woman driving wrong way arrested for 3rd OWI, child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah woman was arrested in the Wausau area after driving the wrong way on State Highway 29. Police say she was taken into custody on charges of 3rd Offense OWI and Neglecting a Child. On Saturday, at about 10:30 p.m., officers responded to Highway 29...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
WSAW
Sentencing rescheduled for man convicted in 1984 Wood County murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sentencing hearing for the Port Edwards man convicted of killing a woman in 1984 has been rescheduled. In November, John Sarver, now 59, was found guilty at trial of killing Eleanore Roberts. Sarver was 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. Roberts was 73-years-old. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to be held Monday, but has been rescheduled to his attorney’s scheduling conflict.
WSAW
Ice fishing fundraiser at Eagles Club
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than fifty people came together at Eagles Club to ice fish and donate money to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The event was called ‘Getting Jiggy with It.’. Event organizer Sean Palenik said doing their first-ever ice fishing fundraiser just made sense. “It does...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Daily snow chances, cold blast arrives over the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snowy weather won’t stop there, as scattered snow showers arrive Wednesday and Friday. Temperatures take a massive tumble over the weekend, which will put the region under a cold spell for several days. Overcast skies Tuesday with flurries or light snow being sprinkled across the...
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WSAW
Winter’s Garden exhibition underway at Riverfront Arts Center
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Winter’s Garden Exhibition is back at the Riverfront Art Center in Stevens Point. The exhibition features works that include oil, watercolor, some fiber and jewelry pieces. “Winter’s Garden is interpreted by the artists however they want with whatever medium, whatever size,” said...
Wausau man charged in 2 near-fatal overdoses sentenced, settling 11 open cases
A 23-year-old Wausau man convicted of delivering heroin to a man who was found unresponsive and nearly died twice in a two-day span will avoid a prison term, after a sentencing hearing Monday involving 11 criminal cases. Shawn McFann, who faced charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in the overdose...
WSAW
Merrill man builds winter fun land in his front yard
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Consisting of a 40x60 ice rink, a nearly 20 ft tall sledding hill, and no shortage of snowmobile rides, Merrill’s Derrick Simon is the architect of a winter playland. This is Simon’s fifth year creating the playland. He said the area takes plenty of hard work to put together.
WSAW
Everest Metro Police investigating complaints against Meraki Salon
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metropolitan Police Department said they’ve received complaints regarding service and product purchases, that have allegedly been paid for and not received at Meraki Salon in Schofield. “We are also aware of social media threads that allege the possibility of numerous victims. We are...
Investigation launched into Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff
Wausau School District officials are releasing few details about an investigation into behavior of some of the boys basketball coaching staff, after reports of an alcohol-related incident. After receiving a tip late Monday Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to Athletic Director Jason Foster and Principal Jeb Steckbauer, who referred...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Police Asking for Public's Help to Identify Possible Menards Rebate Thief
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Wausau Police are asking for the public's help to identify a possible menards rebate thief. Someone had a rebate check valued at nearly five hundred dollars stolen from their mailbox last fall, and according to the company's rebate tracking system it was later cashed in over a two-day period at the store in Rhinelander.
WSAW
Alcohol-related incident involving members of Wausau West Boys Basketball coaching staff under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An alcohol-related incident involving members of the Wausau West boys basketball coaching staff is under investigation by the Wausau School District. The statement says the incident did not take place on school property and no students were involved in the incident. The coaches did not attend Monday night’s practice.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Logan Baumgartner
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, January 17th, Logan Baumgartner suited up for what looked like just another ordinary basketball game in his long Medford career. However, this night was special for the senior. He’d score his 1,465th point, making him the school’s all-time leading scorer. “I knew...
Comments / 0