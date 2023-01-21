Read full article on original website
Police search for 3 home invasion suspects who posed as cops
GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a home invasion in Germantown, Maryland where the suspects allegedly posed as officers and demanded cash during the break-in. The home invasion occurred on Monday before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, according to the police report. Police were told that three armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks broke into the house and begun shouting, "Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground." The alleged invaders demanded money and property from the four people inside the house at the time.
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
Man shot multiple times in Greenbelt, police say
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
alxnow.com
JUST IN: Suspect on run in shooting ‘incorrectly’ released from jail after arrest
(Updated 4:45 p.m.) The 27-year-old suspect in a West End Shooting on Jan. 15 was “mistakenly released” from the Prince George’s County jail five days after the offense, according to Alexandria Police. Police released the identity of the suspect, Brian Wardell Morris, who is wanted for allegedly...
Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail. Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were...
Armed carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on a chase through DC
WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. Detectives claim the pursuit started on E Street and ended on C Street, Northwest. The chase began when U.S. Capitol Police officers said they spotted a...
fox5dc.com
Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Escaped inmate caught after days on the run in Maryland, police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — An inmate who escaped from a minimum-security facility in Maryland is back behind bars after he was caught by authorities in Prince George's County on Monday. The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Warrant Apprehension Unit and U.S. Marshals Service recaptured a 27-year-old...
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault
LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Prince George's County apartment
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Lanham apartment complex Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of Finian's Court apartment complex on Finns Lane, off of Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a welfare check in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
High school student charged as an adult in deadly Metro station shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old was arrested at his high school Monday and charged with murder following a deadly shooting at Southern Avenue Metro station Sunday afternoon. D’Hani Rispus was taken into custody by Metro Transit Police at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. after a search...
fox5dc.com
Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
