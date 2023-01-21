GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a home invasion in Germantown, Maryland where the suspects allegedly posed as officers and demanded cash during the break-in. The home invasion occurred on Monday before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, according to the police report. Police were told that three armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks broke into the house and begun shouting, "Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground." The alleged invaders demanded money and property from the four people inside the house at the time.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO