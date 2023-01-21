ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for 3 home invasion suspects who posed as cops

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are investigating a home invasion in Germantown, Maryland where the suspects allegedly posed as officers and demanded cash during the break-in. The home invasion occurred on Monday before 3 a.m. in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, according to the police report. Police were told that three armed suspects wearing dark clothing and ski masks broke into the house and begun shouting, "Montgomery County Police, get down on the ground." The alleged invaders demanded money and property from the four people inside the house at the time.
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
Man shot multiple times in Greenbelt, police say

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case. Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the...
Homicide investigation after man killed in Lanham: police

LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed Tuesday in Prince George's County. Police say they responded to the 7700 block of Finns Lane in Lanham around 8:45 a.m. for a welfare check and found a man outside suffering from trauma to the body. The man died...
Police: Man who pulled gun on Prince George's officers charged with assault

LANHAM, Md. — A 20-year-old man who was shot at by police after allegedly pulling a gun on officers is now facing assault charges. Prince George's County Police arrested Tyler Clendenen Monday afternoon, after they had been searching for him for several hours. Clendenen is charged with assaulting two PGPD officers, along with multiple firearms offenses.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Prince George's County apartment

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a Lanham apartment complex Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of Finian's Court apartment complex on Finns Lane, off of Annapolis Road, around 8:45 a.m. when they received a call for a welfare check in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from trauma to the body.
Suspects smash glass bank door in Wheaton but can’t get inside

WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say two suspects smashed the glass door of a bank in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning but could not get inside. The incident happened around 2 a.m. at the Capital One Bank in the 11000 block of Georgia Avenue in Wheaton. Images showed a shattered glass...
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
Police: 29-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Silver Spring. Catherine Michelle Ruano was last seen at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday leaving her parents’ residence on Featherwood St. in Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that she may be driving a black 2018 Ford Explorer bearing Maryland license plate 8EP1533.
