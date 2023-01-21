Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2nd NYC Legal Cannabis Store Is Opening At Bleecker Street In Greenwich VillageAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Related
Rutland duo arrested on drug and firearm charges
Two Rutland residents were arrested on Tuesday after Rutland Police, with federal agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on Baxter Street in Rutland.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Rutland drug sweep
RUTLAND — Two people were arrested in Rutland yesterday. Police say they executed a search and seizure warrant at a home on Baxter Street. Officers located suspected drugs and a firearm during the search. Police have charged Trevor Vandenburgh, 31, of Rutland, with drug-related charges. He was issued a...
WNYT
Police: Albany man caught with crack cocaine in his pants
A man from Albany is facing multiple felony charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was found with a large amount of illegal drugs, including 23.5 grams of crack cocaine down his pants, said police. Lowe was a passenger in a car pulled over on Route 23B in Catskill on Sunday. The driver...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Village of Catskill and faces several drug-related charges. Alonzo Lowe, 46, was arrested on Sunday morning.
WNYT
Warren County man charged with violating court order
A jury found that Robert Hedrick intentionally violated a court order, making contact with a protected party. When Hedrick was confronted by police he gave a fake name, ran, and resisted Glens Falls police officers. Hedrick was found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony. He was also found guilty...
Two arrested following Whitehall burglary
Two Whitehall residents have been arrested following an alleged burglary at a Whitehall business.
WNYT
Man charged in November Schenectady murder
A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
Man who led Glens Falls PD chase convicted by jury
Robert S. Hedrick was convicted of aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, along with misdemeanors of resisting arrest, and false personation in Warren County Court on Friday evening, January 20, after a week-long trial.
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman arrested for stealing credit cards
RUTLAND — A 26-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Rutland earlier this month. On January 3, authorities say they were made aware of two credit cards being fraudulently used at Price Chopper. The victim told police that his wallet had been taken from an unlocked vehicle on...
WNYT
Man sues Catskill police over tasing death of brother
The brother of a man shot by police with a taser is filing a federal lawsuit against the village of Catskill. This was first reported by the Times Union. Jason Jones was covered in hand sanitizer at the time, and caught fire after being shot with the Taser. He died nearly 50 days later.
Two accused of public drug possession in Albany
State police arrested Laquicia N. Fox, 38 of Albany and Kanetta Louis, 36 of Albany on January 22. Fox and Louis were allegedly trying to use drugs in public in Albany.
Unlicensed Duo Busted With Drugs During Traffic Stop In Catskill, Police Say
A 46-year-old man is facing numerous drug charges following an early-morning traffic stop in the region, authorities said. Troopers in Greene County stopped a Nissan Rogue at around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan 22, as it drove eastbound on Route 2B in the village of Catskill, according to State Police. During...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault on police officer in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn on Holiday Drive at around 8:25 p.m. Police say they made contact with Justin Gordon, of Rutland Town. While attempting to take...
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
WNYT
Cohoes man admits to 2021 Albany homicide
A man pleads guilty Tuesday in Albany to second degree murder. 26-year-old Ahlaumion Hall from Cohoes initially faced murder in the first degree, he pleaded guilty to the second-degree charge Tuesday. He is accused of shooting Charles Gibson Junior with a shotgun in Albany during a robbery on May 26th...
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
mynbc5.com
Vermont man cited for assaulting state trooper during arrest
RUTLAND, Vt. — A Vermont man is facing charges for assaulting a state trooper on Sunday. Police responded to a report about a disorderly man at the Cortina Inn in Rutland Town. When police tried to arrest the man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Gordon, he allegedly assaulted the troopers.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Smoke Shop in Greenwich Village Robbed at Gunpoint
Police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a smoke shop in Greenwich Village at gunpoint (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for two suspects wanted for robbing a smoke shop at gunpoint...
WRGB
Witness recounts helping EMT's with elderly patient after fiery crash
MALTA, NY — A witness to Monday morning's ambulance vehicle crash in Malta says he didn't think twice before running to help. The crash happened on route 9 near around 7:45 Monday morning, when a box truck and a Malta-Stillwater ambulance collided in front of the Lotus Grove Motel.
columbiapaper.com
Hudson resident arrested for weapons possession
HUDSON—Hudson Police arrested Jonathan Jones, a/k/a, “Smash,” 54, of Hudson for third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; two counts of fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors, and second degree harassment, a violation, January 12.
Comments / 0