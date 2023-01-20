ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Medical News Today

'Warning stroke': What it is and why you shouldn't dismiss the symptoms

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke. They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days. They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Benzinga

Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment

A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
hard and smart

The First Autopsy Insights into the Effects of COVID-19 on the Human Body

The autopsy of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, provided important insights into the disease and its effects on the human body. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He died on January 9, 2020.
Medical News Today

The link between trigeminal neuralgia and multiple sclerosis

Trigeminal neuralgia (TN) is a facial pain condition affecting the trigeminal nerve. It causes brief but recurrent attacks of stabbing or electrical shock sensations. It can be a symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS), which happens when a person’s immune cells damage the myelin sheath of their nerve cells, causing sensitivity and pain.
NOLA.com

Explaining vascular dementia: Alzheimer's Q&A

Vascular dementia has been traditionally recognized as the second most common cause of dementia; however, in recent years dementia with Lewy bodies also has been acknowledged in that second ranking. Vascular dementia is caused by the lack of blood flow to the brain and is related to atherosclerotic disease (plaque...
studyfinds.org

Mini-stroke symptoms require immediate emergency care — even if they go away

DALLAS — Every stroke is an emergency situation, a new report explains. Although transient ischemic attack (TIA) — or “mini-stroke” — symptoms can fly under the radar, researchers with the American Heart Association (AHA) are explaining the importance of getting rapid emergency care after these events. They add this can prevent a full-on stroke in the near future.
Healthline

Overview of Abdominal Compartment Syndrome

Abdominal compartment syndrome happens when bleeding or swelling in your abdomen creates dangerously high pressure. This pressure can lead to multiple organ failure. Abdominal compartment syndrome is a life threatening condition. Abdominal compartment syndrome mainly affects very sick people, such as those in an intensive care unit (ICU). Medical emergency.
NOLA.com

For many, dementia follows Parkinson's diagnosis: Alzheimer's Q&A

Nearly one million people in the United States are living with Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. The incidence of Parkinson's increased with age, but an estimated 4% of people with Parkinson's are diagnosed before age 50, and men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson's than women.
WebMD

Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns

Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Next Avenue

Non-Traditional Treatments For Menopause Symptoms: What Works

Are alternative medicine or non-traditional treatments successful for menopausal symptoms?. To relieve the symptoms of menopause, non-traditional treatments are becoming more popular. "Approximately 51% of women use Complementary & Alternative Medicine (CAM) and more than 60% perceive it to be effective for menopausal symptoms," a 2019 article in the Journal of Evidence-Based Integrative Medicine reports.
verywellhealth.com

What Is Locked-In Syndrome?

Locked-in syndrome (LIS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by complete paralysis of all voluntary muscle movements except those involved in moving the eyes or eyelids. People with LIS have normal levels of consciousness and situational awareness but can't communicate verbally. They can communicate using eye movements, blinking, or with the help of assistive technologies.
Medical News Today

What to know about treatment for leg pain in Parkinson's

Parkinson’s disease can cause pain in different body areas, including the legs. When it occurs, a doctor may recommend one or more treatment options to help. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder. It causes uncontrollable muscle movements as well as a variety of other potential symptoms. For some people, Parkinson’s can lead to leg pain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy