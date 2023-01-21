Read full article on original website
WPFO
1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
WPFO
Some Maine communities saw impressive snow totals
Monday’s storm brought between 3 inches and 16 inches of snow to Maine. Here are some on the snow totals from around the state:. This list will be updated with more towns and totals as they come in.
WPFO
State of Maine offices closed Monday due to winter storm
AUGUSTA (WGME) - Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to be closed on Monday due to a winter storm hitting Maine. That winter storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy snow, sleet, minor flooding, high winds, and potential power outages. “With this incoming storm expected...
WPFO
Thousands of Mainers still without power as third storm looms
WELLS (WGME) -- Thousands of people are still in the dark and cold Tuesday night after Monday’s snow and ice storm. CMP crews spent the day trying to get power back to 36,000 customers, nearly all of them in York County. The process is slow, particularly in Wells. Right...
WPFO
Warming in Maine has some maple syrup producers out tapping trees weeks early
(BDN) -- The last thing Casey Belangey thought he’d be doing this weekend is boiling maple sap. But thanks to this winter’s unusually warm conditions, the Arundal maple syrup producer has been tapping his 1,000 maple trees for the past two weeks, more than a month ahead of what is considered the normal start of maple syrup season in Maine.
WPFO
Mainers are stocking up on shovels and sand due to Monday's storm
PORTLAND (WGME)- Some Mainers are upgrading their shovel game after the last winter storm. "We’re replacing our shovels. Now that there’s two snow storms back to back. We realized that maybe it’s time to get those nice plow shovels that everyone has in their driveway," said Kate Weidner, who was shopping at Maine Hardware.
WPFO
Another storm is hitting Maine with more snow. Here's what Mainers need to know.
Another storm is hitting Maine with more heavy snow on Monday, creating treacherous travel conditions. A potent winter storm will continue to impact Maine through Monday with heavy snow and gusty winds. There could be some mix at the coast, though most stay all snow with totals 10”+ in many...
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
WPFO
Ice Castles set to open for season after warm temperatures caused delays
NORTH WOODSTOCK, NH (WGME) -- The wait will soon be over for the return of one of New England’s most popular winter attractions. Ice Castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday. Organizers say this will be the latest grand opening...
WPFO
More snow on tap for Maine Sunday Night into Monday, expect tricky travel conditions
Another storm is set to hit Maine with more snow and gusty winds. Timing: Snow develops 7PM to 10 PM tonight. Snow ends 5PM to 9PM Monday. Type: Mainly snow. Some rain or wintry mix may affect the immediate coast for a period. How Much: 4-8" for most. Slightly higher...
WPFO
Community action agencies say more Mainers are requesting heating assistance
PORTLAND (WGME) – Back-to-back winter storms and high heating costs are hitting Maine families especially hard. This year, there's been a record amount of assistance to help keep homes warm. A mild winter had been working in our favor, but now, the snow is sticking. Now that winter is...
WPFO
CMP crews prepare for potential outages due to Monday's storm
PORTLAND (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they're closely monitoring the winter storm that's hitting Maine on Monday. That winter storm will bring wet snow and strong gusts to coastal and inland Maine. These conditions combined with left over snow on trees and powerlines from Friday’s storm could increase the regions risk for outages, says CMP.
WPFO
'Slow down': Mainers urged to drive slowly during storm, numerous slide-offs reported
If you have to travel on Monday, Maine State Police are urging people to plan ahead and drive slowly. “Factor in that extra half an hour to an hour for your commute so you are able to do it safely,” said Lt. Lucas Hare, with Maine State Police. Maine...
WPFO
Maine gas prices begin to tick up
Gas prices are going up in Maine. According to AAA, the current average for a gallon of gas in Maine is $3.43. That's up 7 cents from a week ago. Prices in Maine are 2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand about 3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WPFO
Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill
Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
WPFO
No one has claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot that was sold in Maine yet
More than a week after a winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket was bought in Maine, no one has come forward to claim the prize. Northeast Media, which handles media requests for the Maine State Lottery, says the identity of the winner is still unknown. A single ticket-holder matched all...
WPFO
Maine State Police respond to 60+ crashes during storm
Maine State Police say they responded to more than 60 crashes and slide-offs on the Maine Turnpike during the storm on Monday. They are hoping it serves as a wake-up call for drivers ahead of the next storm. Troopers say most wrecks were because drivers were going too fast for...
WPFO
Maine Republicans propose changes to how 'standard offer rates' are set on power bills
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Many Mainers are shocked and concerned after getting their first power bills of the new year, the first to include another big rate hike. Higher power bills for many are making it harder to heat homes. Republican lawmakers are proposing a few ways to solve that.
WPFO
Maine lawmaker accused of using fraud to collect $14,000 in clean elections funding
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine lawmaker has been indicted for allegedly using fraud to secure taxpayer money for his campaign. Now, the House speaker is calling on him to resign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted in December for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms.
