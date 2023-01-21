6 Perfect Dupes for the Sold-Out Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or you have something to do other than scroll TikTok — jealous), you’ve seen Drunk D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops go super viral. So viral in fact, they’re sold out almost everywhere. But if you’ve wanted to try them, don’t stress. We found some stellar Drunk D-Bronzi Drops dupes that give a similar look at often a fracture of the price tag.
First, let us explain what these liquid bronzer drops do exactly. It’s actually a serum with cocoa extract, platinum peptides and antioxidant-rich chronocyclin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and dullness. The lightweight formula also has a bit of a bronzy glow, so you get those immediate illuminating benefits while the formula goes to work. You’re not meant to use this as contour or bronzer exactly. Instead, you add a drop or more to any serum, oil or cream for an allover glow. (Do NOT add it to SPF or you won’t get the sunscreen benefits .)Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi $64 Buy Now
We found a few in stock on Amazon at a bit of a mark-up. Otherwise if you want this specific bronze look, you’ll have to go elsewhere. And there are options! You can get a similar look and benefits by adding another bronzing liquid to a moisturizer or serum that has skin-softening and anti-aging benefits . Shop the dupes we found, below and get your glow on.
L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Choose from four shades of this “highlighting glow lotion ” that can be used as a primer or alone for allover illumination.L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion $15.99 Buy Now
Indeed Labs Nanobronze Bronzing Drops
Hurry and grab this tinted serum while you can because some TikTokers are saying it’s even better than Drunk Elephant. It has botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid so you get those skincare benefits, too.Indeed Labs Nanobronze $24.99 Buy Now
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer
You know about the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Skin Tint but did you know there are also subtle glowy skin-enhancers ? There are four shades to choose from to get an allover bronze or highlighted sheen.Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer $34 Buy Now
Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter
There are two shades of Saie’s gel-based luminizer that’s meant to be mixed with foundation or skincare, but can be worn alone, too. The color Sunglow (a warm golden bronze) is often sold out.Glowy Super Gel at Sephora $28 Buy Now Glowy Super Gel at Saie $28 Buy Now
Flower Beauty Heatwave Bronzing Essence
This pretty liquid highlighter is infused with golden pigments for a face — and body! — glow.Heatwave Bronzing Essence $16.16 Buy Now
Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops
These serum-like glow drops also contain skincare ingredients such as moisture-binding peptide polyglutamic acid and antioxidant-rich blackberry extract.Luminizing Glow Drops $17.99 Buy Now
