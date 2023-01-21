ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

6 Perfect Dupes for the Sold-Out Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (or you have something to do other than scroll TikTok — jealous), you’ve seen Drunk D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Bronzing Drops go super viral. So viral in fact, they’re sold out almost everywhere. But if you’ve wanted to try them, don’t stress. We found some stellar Drunk D-Bronzi Drops dupes that give a similar look at often a fracture of the price tag.

First, let us explain what these liquid bronzer drops do exactly. It’s actually a serum with cocoa extract, platinum peptides and antioxidant-rich chronocyclin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark spots and dullness. The lightweight formula also has a bit of a bronzy glow, so you get those immediate illuminating benefits while the formula goes to work. You’re not meant to use this as contour or bronzer exactly. Instead, you add a drop or more to any serum, oil or cream for an allover glow. (Do NOT add it to SPF or you won’t get the sunscreen benefits .)

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi $64 Buy Now

We found a few in stock on Amazon at a bit of a mark-up. Otherwise if you want this specific bronze look, you’ll have to go elsewhere. And there are options! You can get a similar look and benefits by adding another bronzing liquid to a moisturizer or serum that has skin-softening and anti-aging benefits . Shop the dupes we found, below and get your glow on.

L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer

Choose from four shades of this “highlighting glow lotion ” that can be used as a primer or alone for allover illumination.

L’Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion $15.99 Buy Now

Indeed Labs Nanobronze Bronzing Drops

Hurry and grab this tinted serum while you can because some TikTokers are saying it’s even better than Drunk Elephant. It has botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid so you get those skincare benefits, too.

Indeed Labs Nanobronze $24.99 Buy Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer

You know about the Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Skin Tint but did you know there are also subtle glowy skin-enhancers ? There are four shades to choose from to get an allover bronze or highlighted sheen.

Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer $34 Buy Now

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

There are two shades of Saie’s gel-based luminizer that’s meant to be mixed with foundation or skincare, but can be worn alone, too. The color Sunglow (a warm golden bronze) is often sold out.

Glowy Super Gel at Sephora $28 Buy Now Glowy Super Gel at Saie $28 Buy Now

Flower Beauty Heatwave Bronzing Essence

This pretty liquid highlighter is infused with golden pigments for a face — and body! — glow.

Heatwave Bronzing Essence $16.16 Buy Now

Versed Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops

These serum-like glow drops also contain skincare ingredients such as moisture-binding peptide polyglutamic acid and antioxidant-rich blackberry extract.

Luminizing Glow Drops $17.99 Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kM8nVEy00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
StyleCaster

Did Liam Hemsworth Really Cheat on Miley Cyrus With 14 Women? The ‘Flowers’ Rumor Explained

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” turned the heads of millions. The pop singer’s latest single became one of the most popular songs of 2023, and the year just started! But after many conspiracy theories popped up about their relationship, one that took the internet by storm was that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The couple definitely had their ups and downs—including a pretty disastrous experience in late 2018 when California wildfires wiped out their home in Malibu. Cyrus told Howard Stern that she and the...
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50

As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters Are Inheriting Elvis’ ‘Graceland’ After Her Death—What It’s Worth Now

As the daughter of the “King of Rock and Roll,” there’s always been interest in Lisa Marie Presley’s net worth and how much she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, after his death. Lisa Marie Presley is the daughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968, in Memphis, Tennessee. Her parents divorced when she was four years old. She was nine years old when Elvis died on August 16, 1977, of a cardiac arrest. Like her father, Lisa Marie was also a singer. She released three albums: 2003’s To Whom It May Concern; 2005’s Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
StyleCaster

Chanel Just Launched a New, Velvety Lipstick That One Shopper Says Lasted Them an ‘Entire Day at Work’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Chanel is kicking off 2023 with a slew of new products that should definitely be on your radar. You might’ve already heard about the anti-aging cream that tackles winter skin, but if you’re in the market for makeup products in particular, we have the lowdown on a must-have. The Rouge Allure Velvet Lipstick promises rich color and comfortable wear, on top of beautiful packaging (of course). What’s special about this formula is that it contains highly concentrated pigments that coat your...
StyleCaster

Reviewers Say This $20 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Their Skin Look Decades Younger—’Smoother After 1 Use’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Top secret information coming your way: Amazon has an anti-aging hand cream capable of shedding years off your skin, per shoppers. Considering our hands are one of the first areas to display signs of aging, the fact that one simple formula can reverse some of the damage may be a huge relief to many, especially those experiencing anything from crepiness to dark spots.  The Skincare LdeL Cosmetics Anti-Aging Hand Cream is more than just a moisturizing treatment for dry skin; it...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs May Be Under a Lot of Pressure This Week, But it’s Only Temporary

Where there is chaos, there is more than often a breakthrough waiting over the horizon. The astrology of these next few days is no exception but, by that same token, three zodiac signs will have the worst week of January 16 to 22. If you’re one of the signs mentioned below, don’t fear this moment of truth; allow yourself to surrender to the process and embrace growth. Look on the bright side—Mercury will station direct this week, so try to keep your eyes on the prize. In the meantime, the week kicks off on a sly yet rambunctious note, considering the...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have a Magical Week From Start to Finish, Thanks to Aquarius Season

One retrograde down, two more to go! It’s been an interesting start to the new year, but three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of January 16 to 22. Can you feel the shift in momentum? After spending about three months back-spinning through curious Gemini, go-getter Mars *finally* stationed direct last week. The best part? Savvy Mercury—planet of communication, miscellanies and immediate exchanges, which just so happens to be Gemini’s planetary ruler—will follow Mars’ footsteps in the week ahead, as will change-maker Uranus! It’s time to get back to business as usual. Whether it be with regards to your professional...
The Independent

10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget

The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or...
StyleCaster

An Amazon Shopper Calls This $23 Toiletry Bag Their ‘Best Purchase of 2022’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many things that race through my mind as I prepare for a trip. Which suitcase should I take? How many outfits should I pack? Do I have room for just one more pair of shoes? The thing I probably don’t pay enough attention to is my toiletries. They’re always the final thing I toss into my luggage, and I usually squeeze them into two or three smaller bags. Is this the most effective way to get it...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best body wash for dry skin

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
StyleCaster

Kim ‘Hates’ Kanye’s New Wife—She’s Staying ‘Quiet’ About Her Ex-Husband’s Marriage

After the sudden news of a wedding, Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage is radio silence. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, after seven years of marriage. According to TMZ, Kim asked for joint physical and legal custody of her and Kanye’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Sources told the site that Kanye is “fine” with the custody agreement and the couple is “committed” to co-parenting together. TMZ also reported that Kim and Kanye have a prenup and neither party is contesting the document. In March 2022, Kanye fired his lawyer Christopher Charles Melcher. Kim...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

Britney Just Responded to Rumors She Acted ‘Manic’ & Talked ‘Gibberish’ In a Restaurant—She’s ‘So Flattered’

Responding to toxicity! Britney Spears’ restaurant situation made the rounds on social media after rumors of the singer having a meltdown were posted by the gossip site TMZ. The “Toxic” singer took to her Instagram to poke fun at the situation. Britney posted on her Instagram story on January 18, 2023, of herself with the cat filter and a sticker of pasta. “All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving — was the pasta,” she began. “What if I jumped from one table to the next in the video and I ate the pasta?...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
shefinds

Why Women Over 50 Who Skip Moisturizer Reportedly ‘See A Difference In Weeks’

Beautiful skin doesn’t begin and end in your twenties or thirties. With a solid skincare routine and a few thoughtful products, there’s absolutely no reason why your complexion can’t emit a super-healthy glow at any age. But here’s the thing: you can skip certain products here and there (toner, I’m looking at you), but there’s one must-have product that you should never throw to the curb: moisturizer. This is why women over 50 who skip moisturizer reportedly see a difference in weeks.
StyleCaster

TikTokers Are Obsessed With This $16 Moisturizer, Calling It a Dupe for Drunk Elephant’s Protini Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Since launching in November 2020, Bubble has been a skincare fave of Gen-Z for its stellar ingredients, fun packaging and affordable price tag. The formulas are so good in fact, that older Millennials like me use the brand, too. It’s been a mainstay on TikTok since its launch but lately, one product has been blowing up on the app and selling out across Ulta and Walmart: Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer. Here’s why. TikTokers are calling Slam Dunk a dupe for...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

75K+
Followers
6K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy