York, PA

local21news.com

Tylenol shortage impacting Central PA parents

Supply chain shortages continue to plague the nation, and parents everywhere. As baby formula is still in short supply in some stores, parents are also having trouble finding Tylenol and Motrin in stores. WellSpan Health’s Director of Pediatrics, Dr. Chris Russo said some stores may have Tylenol and Motrin in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WITF

Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC

Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge

Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
lebtown.com

CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
gettysburgian.com

Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault

On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale

Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

