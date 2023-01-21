Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
Exploring Gettysburg | America’s Defining Moment in HistoryEast Coast TravelerGettysburg, PA
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
local21news.com
Tylenol shortage impacting Central PA parents
Supply chain shortages continue to plague the nation, and parents everywhere. As baby formula is still in short supply in some stores, parents are also having trouble finding Tylenol and Motrin in stores. WellSpan Health’s Director of Pediatrics, Dr. Chris Russo said some stores may have Tylenol and Motrin in...
local21news.com
Community group hosting 'Parent Cafes' to connect adults with similar experiences
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — There’s no guidebook to life, we’re all just trying to get through together. A group in Cumberland, Dauphin and Perry counties is connecting parents to provide a little support and friendship. “This reality that we’re in,” said director of early childhood and family...
Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC
Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
WNEP-TV 16
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
local21news.com
Army vet stops in Central PA on 4,000 mile journey to provide service dogs to veterans
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — A New York Army Veteran is making a stop in Central PA during his 4,000 mile journey to help provide service dogs to veterans in need. Jimmy Thomas arrived in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. Thomas is traveling from Glenville, New York to Key West,...
iheart.com
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge
Officials Find Place To Re-Settle Homeless From Mulberry Street Bridge. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg City officials say some of the city's homeless who were formerly at the Mulberry Street Bridge encampment have been placed in temporary housing. Others have been relocated to a new camp in South Harrisburg after a move deadline passed over the weekend. The south city site has sparked some controversy, but Harrisburg Fire Bureau Chief Brian Enterline says people will have better access to more services from that location. The Mulberry Street Bridge location had to be shut down because of a rat infestation and increasing crime.
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County's IceFest will be icier than ever and events will evolve in 2023
IceFest is on track to be bigger, better and icier than ever in Franklin County in 2023. Thousands of people are expected to slide into downtown Chambersburg Thursday through Sunday for the biggest winter festival in Pennsylvania. Popular activities and events will be back in pre-pandemic form. After being canceled...
Kinsley Enterprises leaders Tim and Jon Kinsley die while skiing in British Columbia
YORK, Pa. — Two leaders of one of Central Pennsylvania's most prominent construction and real estate development companies have died while on a skiing trip in British Columbia. Brothers Timothy and Jonathan Kinsley, the leaders of York-based Kinsley Properties and Kinsley Construction, respectively, died on Monday, a spokesperson with...
local21news.com
Car shop owner says inspection backlog creating scheduling nightmare
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Do you know when your car is up for its annual inspection? If it’s this summer, you might be seeing long wait times to get in for an appointment. Garages in Central PA are dealing with a backlog that started during the pandemic. Greg...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
21 dogs taken from Lancaster County breeder over health and living condition concerns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over two dozen dogs were removed from a Lancaster County property this week due to concerns for their health. According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team, 21 dogs were rescued from a property in Gap on Thursday, Jan. 19. Acting on a tip...
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Alerts Student Body to Sunday Morning Aggravated Assault
On Sunday morning, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent out a campus-wide email alerting the community to an aggravated assault that occurred early that morning. Wiltz said a member of the campus community experienced “severe injury” after being pushed off the porch of a College residence by another...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
A robot is on a mission to make Harrisburg residents smile
There’s a robot taking over the streets of downtown Harrisburg, but don’t be alarmed. The friendly machine only wants to have fun. He goes by the name of Glitch and he’s hard to miss.
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. Scranton Amtrak project discussions continue. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna County Library. ARPA Grant Awarded to Lackawanna...
Comments / 2