Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin gets married on 93rd birthday

LOS ANGELES — Former astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon in 1969 gets married on his 93rd birthday.

Aldrin made the announcement on Twitter just before 7 p.m. saying “I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.”

He said they were married during a small private ceremony in Los Angeles and “are as excited as eloping teenagers.”

In July 1969, Neil Armstrong, the mission commander, and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin — the lunar module pilot — and Michael Collins — the command module pilot — blasted off in Apollo 11 on a nearly 250,000-mile journey to the moon. It took them four days to reach their destination.

Armstrong was the first man to walk on the moon with Aldrin joining him 19 minutes later.

Armstrong was on the moon’s surface for two hours and 32 minutes and Aldrin, who followed him, spent about 15 minutes less than that.

