foxla.com
Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In Torrance
Two armed suspects is on the loose aftet robbing someone and threatening to shoot them in Torrance Tuesday morning. Torrance PD responded to reports of an assault at Walmart on the 19000 blk of Normandie Ave just cross of 190th St around 8:20am.
Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022
Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
NBC Los Angeles
No Threat Found at Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel After Disruptive Bomb Call Causes Lockdown
Gabrielino High School in San Gabriel was declared safe after a bomb threat put the school on lockdown, disrupting classes and forcing hordes of students to convene in a parking lot as their worried parents tried to figure out what was going on Tuesday. Officials warned everyone to stay away...
foxla.com
All clear given after police investigate threat at Gabrielino High School
An all clear was given after police investigated reports of a bomb threat at a high school in San Gabriel. Officers were called to Gabrielino High School after receiving reports of a possible bomb threat. The school went on lockdown as officers searched the area. A parent unification center was...
Santa Monica Mirror
Michigan Man Extradited to Santa Monica for Beach Parking Lot Murder
Mohamed Abou-Arabi faces murder charges for November killing. A Michigan man has been extradited to Santa Monica for murdering a man in a beach parking lot in November. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 2, 2022, around approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
Monterey Park mass shooting: Authorities took 5 hours to warn the public that gunman was on the run
Lost in the aftermath of the Monterey Park ballroom dance hall shooting that left 11 people dead is an alarming fact: It took five hours for authorities to alert the public that the gunman was on the loose.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting
Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
foxla.com
Remembering the victims of the Monterey Park shooting
All eleven people killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting have been identified. Community members, friends and the city is now honoring and remembering the lives lost.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Shooting suspect was likely making his own silencers
LA County Sheriff Robert Luna detailed the weapons, ammunition and more recovered from the Hemet home of suspected shooting Huu Can Tran. Luna said there was evidence Tran may have been "manufacturing homemade firearm suppressors."
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
foxla.com
Monterey Park suspected gunman identified as Hemet resident
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tran was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding his body inside a white van. They also recovered a handgun from the vehicle.
foxla.com
Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting
PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
foxla.com
Beverly Hills man indicted in deaths of LA model, friend who were drugged, dumped at hospital
LOS ANGELES - A Beverly Hills man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand jury indictment charging him with murder in connection with the overdose deaths of a model and her friend, who were dumped outside Southland hospitals just over a year ago. The indictment, unsealed Tuesday, charges David Brian...
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting: Beloved dance instructor rushed gunman before he was killed, witnesses say
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - A beloved dance instructor was identified by the community as one of the eleven people killedin a mass shooting in Monterey Park. Dance instructor Ming Wei Ma, also known as Mr. Ma, was killed in a final act of selflessness, according to witnesses, as he was the first to rush the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.
foxla.com
At least 10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park shooting
At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured Saturday when a gunman opened fire in Monterey Park. The suspected shooter is still on the run.
foxla.com
Monterey Park shooting suspect identified as Huu Can Tran
The man identified as the suspect in the mass shooting in Monterey Park has been identified as Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. Neighbors said they're "stunned" Tran was believed to have been involved.
Man Killed By Deputies At Valencia Town Center Identified
The man shot and killed by deputies at the Valencia Town Center in early January has been identified. On Jan. 11 at around 11 p.m., 50-year-old Christopher Mercurio died of gunshot wounds to the chest after a confrontation with deputies in front of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, according to the Los Angeles County Medical ...
