Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Santa Monica crash ends in shooting, alleged shooter in custody

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is in custody after a crash in Santa Monica ended with one driver shooting at another, according to police. According to officials, Santa Monica Police were flagged down near the intersection of 6th Street and Broadway around 3:45 p.m., by people saying shots had been fired. Officers then found two cars that had been involved in a crash and one person with a gunshot wound in their shoulder.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KRON4 News

All 11 deceased Lunar New Year shooting victims identified

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Below are their names along with some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages: Ming Wei Ma, 72 "It is with […]
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Harbor City Crash Identified

Authorities Tuesday identified a 54-year-old motorist who was killed when his vehicle drove off a freeway embankment on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Harbor Gateway community of Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 7:03 a.m. Sunday to the northbound freeway, south of Redondo Beach Boulevard, where the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest suspect connected to fatal shooting in Pasadena in May 2022

Police on Tuesday announced that they had arrested a person wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Pasadena back in May of 2022. The initial incident took place on May 2, when a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue, according to Pasadena Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified the victim as Pasadena-resident Eric Lynn Thomas, 28. During the course of their investigation, detectives were able to trace their evidence to "a suspect connected to a local criminal street gang."On Jan. 19, officers with the United States Marshals Service arrested 34-year-old Covina resident Avery Lavon Bennett outside of his home. "At the time of his arrest, Bennett was found to be in possession of two loaded firearms," Pasadena Police Department said in a statement. Benett is being held on $3,050,00 bail on one felony count of homicide. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (626) 744-4241.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

All clear given after police investigate threat at Gabrielino High School

An all clear was given after police investigated reports of a bomb threat at a high school in San Gabriel. Officers were called to Gabrielino High School after receiving reports of a possible bomb threat. The school went on lockdown as officers searched the area. A parent unification center was...
Santa Monica Mirror

Michigan Man Extradited to Santa Monica for Beach Parking Lot Murder

Mohamed Abou-Arabi faces murder charges for November killing. A Michigan man has been extradited to Santa Monica for murdering a man in a beach parking lot in November. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on November 2, 2022, around approximately 2:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Lot 1 North Parking Lot at 1550 Pacific Coast Highway to check the status of a male inside a vehicle that appeared to be deceased. When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed the subject to be deceased with stab wounds to his upper body.
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Wounded in South LA Shooting

Two men in their 20s were wounded when shots were fired at them while they sat in a vehicle on a South Los Angeles street. The shooting occurred at 2:50 p.m. Sunday at 27th Street and Stanford Avenue, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in South LA crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed when a vehicle crashed into a building in South Los Angeles. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:06 a.m. Sunday to 11400 S. Main St., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Ma Rodriguez, 55, of Los Angeles, died...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Covina man arrested for fatal 2022 Pasadena shooting

PASADENA, Calif. - A 34-year-old Covina man was arrested in connection with a fatal, allegedly gang-related shooting 2022 shooting in Pasadena, police announced Tuesday. Avery Lavon Bennett was arrested Thursday outside his residence by Pasadena police and the U.S. Marshal's Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, police said. Bennett was in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of his arrest, according to police.
PASADENA, CA

