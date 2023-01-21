Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Next hearing for Mitchell to take place Thursday, one step closer to Chase Meola murder trialThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
‘Anonymous: Your Secrets, Our Show’ reveals the truth, but not the sourceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Amazon buying nearly 400 acres for $116 million in Licking County near Intel site
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Amazon is buying hundreds of acres of more land in Licking County. According to Licking County Auditor records, Amazon Data Services Inc. bought 392.11 acres of land on the west side of Beech Road and straddling Miller Road on January 17, 2023. The transaction for...
columbusnavigator.com
New Renderings: Intel’s Semiconductor Campus In New Albany Gets A New Name
Intel’s new chip factory complex in Licking County officially has a name. The $20 billion investment by Intel will be known as ‘Ohio One’. The semiconductor campus will help boost the growing demand for advanced semiconductors around the world. This is the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history.
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two Men Wanted in a Series of Crimes
Pickaway – Pickaway Sheriff’s department is looking for the identification of two men who may have been involved in a series of crimes in the area. According to Pickaway Sheriff office on January 13, 2023 at around 6:46 AM these two subjects were seen at Bubba’s Corner 11500 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43146. They told the clerk they were stranded and had a substantial amount of mud on them. On the same date at 8:05 AM Deputies were dispatched to two vehicles in the mud on the property of 12564 US 62 Orient, Ohio 43164. One of the vehicles was reported stolen from Gahanna, Ohio. Later that day at 12:55 PM Deputies were dispatched to Five Aces Towing and Recovery on report of a Breaking and Entering and Theft over the night before. A welder and miscellaneous tools were reported stolen by Five Aces Towing and Recovery. The welder and tools were located in the vehicles that was located in the mud earlier in the day.
WSYX ABC6
Problems pile up at Galloway Village as owners haven't paid flooring company for work
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frustrations boil for business owner Gary McCreary who tells WSYX he was stiffed on payments from owners at Galloway Village Apartments after his team did flooring for the complex. The apartment complex in Prairie Township has been the subject of complaints by many neighbors. McCreary...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Union Local Schools closed Thursday due to violent threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed Thursday due to threats of violence being made toward the schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff's Department to identify those responsible for the threats, according to Fairfield Union Local School District Superintendent Chad Belville.
WSYX ABC6
Weather Blog: Live, updating coverage from Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across Central Ohio on Wednesday morning. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos. Here's what our crews are seeing out and about across the viewing area:
Camera spots $500 theft of apparel from Polaris Fashion Place
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance footage caught a man stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a storefront at Polaris Fashion Place earlier this month. The man stole around $500 worth of apparel at 3 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities said the man appears to be 35 […]
sciotopost.com
Agricultural Dealer Relocates and Opens in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A popular Farm Equipment and service center is getting a new building off US-23 in Pickaway County and it just opened this week. Bane-Walker Equipment is an Employee-Owned company that established itself in 2013 when two successful Case IH dealers (Bane Equipment & North Central Agri-Power) consolidated and became one company. 50 years of experience combined in the industry.
NBC4 Columbus
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands
Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. Used car, old trick could be costing Ohioans thousands. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WBtaFS. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans …. Intra-party conflict among Ohio statehouse Republicans delays House procedures. Community...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus 'Snow Warriors,' city leaders prepare for incoming snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Service crews are preparing for a winter storm that will cause slick conditions for Wednesday morning commuters. Mayor Andrew J. Ginther and Public Service Director Jennifer Gallagher are set to give an update Tuesday evening on the city's efforts as the Columbus Snow Warriors prepare for the overnight challenge.
Mount Vernon News
ODNR stocked lakes in Knox with more than 238,000 fish
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife stocked more than 238,000 fish in Knox County in 2022 at Knox Lake and Ariel-Foundation Park. The ODNR stocked 52.3 million fish of 11 species in Ohio waters throughout 2022, according to a news release. Fish were stocked during spring, summer and fall at 203 locations statewide, including the two Knox County locations. The total represents a 15% increase over the annual production and stocking goal of 44 million fish.
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WSYX ABC6
Preps for wicked weather during central Ohio morning commute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Road crews are planning their attack for the next round of wicked weather in central Ohio. Families are also preparing and stocking up as the winter storm gets closer. Columbus Public Service crews are treating roadways with anti-icing liquids prior to the weather event to...
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio wakes up to snowy, slushy roads
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Early snow today changing to rain then back to pockets of snow showers tonight and Thursday. Radar | Maps | Closings | View, Share Weather Photos | Live Blog. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: scattered rain showers, becoming scattered snow showers, patchy refreezing, cold, windy, low 31. THURSDAY: mainly...
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
WHIZ
ZPD Needs Help Identifying Suspect
The Zanesville Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a recent theft. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that on January 10, a male suspect took a $3,000 tankless water heater from the Home Depot. The Zanesville Police Department said that anyone who has information as to the identity...
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
Comments / 3