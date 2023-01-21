ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Burlington police looking for man accused of hitting someone with gun during robbery

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are looking for a man accused of hitting someone with a gun during a robbery on Friday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Burlington officers responded to the 300 block of Ireland Street when they were told a male victim had been robbed and hit with a gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police identified Tra Brandon as the suspect.

Warrants have been issued for robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandon has been taken into custody and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

