ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in Oakland: $3.5 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious and recently built property located in the 13500 block of Campus Drive in Oakland was sold on Dec. 14, 2022 for $3,500,000, or $695 per square foot. The house built in 2016 has an interior space of 5,038 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco median home prices drop most in US, brokerage says

The median home price in San Francisco fell by 5.1% in December compared to the year before, making it the steepest decline among 53 US cities, according to a real-estate report. That real-estate decline put the median San Francisco home price at $985,929 last month, compared to $1,038,444 a year...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
richmondstandard.com

Norstrom Rack to open store in Pinole

Nordstrom Rack plans to open in a 23,000 square-foot store in Pinole Vista Crossing, a shopping center in Pinole. The store is scheduled to open in fall this year, according to a statement from Nordstrom Rack. Pinole Vista Crossing is located at 1409 Fitzgerald Drive., and also includes PetSmart, Target...
PINOLE, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose senior community is bought by big Chicago real estate firm

SAN JOSE — An assisted living center for seniors in San Jose has been bought by a big real estate firm from Chicago. Oakmont of Silver Creek, a residential care facility for the elderly, has been bought for $50.8 million by an affiliate headed up by Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate, according to documents filed on Jan. 23 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The property located in the 5100 block of Noella Way in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $1,550,000, or $1,455 per square foot. The house built in 1958 has an interior space of 1,065 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

What Was Esprit, Anyways?

Most Dogpatch residents know Esprit Park, a soon-to-be-renovated and beloved urban oasis that’s popular with dogs and humans alike. But not everyone knows (or remembers) how the nearly two-acre park came to be—or that the brand it’s named after was born in San Francisco. The clothing brand...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home in Fremont sells for $1.6 million

A house built in 1949 located in the 2700 block of Washington Boulevard in Fremont has a new owner. The 1,888-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 21, 2022. The $1,600,000 purchase price works out to $847 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
FREMONT, CA
foodgressing.com

Crumbl Cookies Concord California

Crumbl Cookies is one of the most popular and largest cookie companies in the U.S., and we visited their Concord CA location. Crumbl offers a rotating menu of over 200 flavors inspired by desserts of all kinds. Each week provides a brand new menu and a new lineup of flavors to taste.
CONCORD, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells in Oakland for $1.5 million

A historic house built in 1922 located in the 6500 block of Chabot Road in Oakland has new owners. The 1,532-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 13, 2022. The $1,501,000 purchase price works out to $980 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. The unit sits on a 4,050-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy