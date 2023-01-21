Public meeting rules during the pandemic were relaxed to accommodate stay-at-home orders and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the worst of the pandemic behind us, Governor Newsom announced his intention last year to rescind the COVID-19 State of Emergency at the end of February of 2023. Elected officials will now be required to once again appear in person for public meetings with some limited exceptions. (Learn more about the Brown Act — the law governing public meetings in California HERE.) Whether or not the public, staff, or other meeting participants can continue to participate remotely in public meetings (ie, via Zoom) is up to the governing bodies.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO