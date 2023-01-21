ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Piedmont boys basketball gets back into win column at El Cerrito

Piedmont High School’s boys basketball team broke a two game losing streak on January 23, running away from host El Cerrito for a 65-41 victory in a nonleague game. The Highlanders are now 13-6 on the season. The win came after consecutive losses in West Alameda County Conference play....
In the News | SF Chronicle crunches data to show UC admits for every public high school in CA

Using University of California data for the 2021 fall semester and data on senior enrollment from the California Department of Education to calculate application rates for each high school, San Francisco Chronicle reporter Nami Sumida built charts that show how many high school seniors applied to a UC and how many were accepted, the average GPAs for applicants applying to each UC campus, race and ethnicity of admits to each campus, and more.
The Blotter | Woman arrested after crash involving stolen vehicle

A woman was arrested in Piedmont on Jan. 16 when she was involved in two crashes (including hitting a patrol car) in a stolen vehicle. The black 2020 Hyundai Elantra set off the city’s Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system near Moraga and Ramona avenues at 11:17 a.m. The car had been reported stolen out of Oakland.
City, school board update public comment policies as pandemic era rules expire

Public meeting rules during the pandemic were relaxed to accommodate stay-at-home orders and to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the worst of the pandemic behind us, Governor Newsom announced his intention last year to rescind the COVID-19 State of Emergency at the end of February of 2023. Elected officials will now be required to once again appear in person for public meetings with some limited exceptions. (Learn more about the Brown Act — the law governing public meetings in California HERE.) Whether or not the public, staff, or other meeting participants can continue to participate remotely in public meetings (ie, via Zoom) is up to the governing bodies.
