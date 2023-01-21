ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
ILLINOIS STATE
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
ILLINOIS STATE
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
DECATUR, IL
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
UTAH STATE
IMUA-CWLP scholarships essay contest open to high school seniors

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) and other Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) member utilities in partnership, are offering high school seniors a scholarship opportunity for four $1,000 awards to be given this spring. Applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians...
ILLINOIS STATE
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
ILLINOIS STATE

