Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
foxillinois.com
Assault weapons ban temporarily halted only for plaintiffs in lawsuit
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison on Friday granted a temporary restraining order against the Illinois assault weapons ban, but only for the parties named in the lawsuit. Those 866 plaintiffs, represented by Tom Devore, argued that the law violates the Illinois state constitution and believe...
foxillinois.com
'PEEPEE': Illinois rejects hundreds of vanity plates
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — There will be no PEEPEE, SUKIT or DUCKYOU for Illinois drivers. Those are just a few of the nearly 400 requests for vanity and personalized license plates that were rejected by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office in 2022, according to Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.
foxillinois.com
$113.8 million investment in downstate transit
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker was in Decatur on Tuesday to announce that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million. “I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois...
foxillinois.com
PA state senator sponsored 'Queer Prom' that handed out condoms, lube to 13-year-olds
PHILADELPHIA (TND) — A state senator from Pennsylvania is facing backlash for sponsoring a "Queer Prom" event for adolescents as young as 13 and as old as 21. Democratic Pennsylvania state Senator Steve Santarsiero's name appears among a list of groups and individuals who supported the youth event that took place outside of Philadelphia.
foxillinois.com
Utah leaders announce plans to sue social media companies
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah leaders announced plans to sue social media companies over concerns about the impact of those platforms on youth. At a news conference Monday morning, Gov. Spencer Cox said legal action is intended “to protect our kids.” However, he declined to specify which social media companies the state would be targeting nor the claims the state would be pursuing.
foxillinois.com
Private land owners, community leaders can connect with federal conservation help
The U. S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service, NRCS, is working with private land owners and community leaders to work to protect and enhance our precious natural resources. NRCS began its fight against erosion as the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) back in 1935 and continues the mission today. The...
foxillinois.com
IMUA-CWLP scholarships essay contest open to high school seniors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) and other Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) member utilities in partnership, are offering high school seniors a scholarship opportunity for four $1,000 awards to be given this spring. Applicants must be high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians...
foxillinois.com
The first significant winter storm taking aim on central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A major Winter storm is set to strike central Illinois packing several inches of snow. All of central Illinois is under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from 9 p.m. Tuesday night through 6 p.m. Wednesday. A vigorous low-pressure system will be getting better...
Comments / 0