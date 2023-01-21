ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Touch Weekly

What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details

By Olivia Jakiel
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CETBy_0kM8m0F900
Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.

What Does Sister Wives’ Maddie Brown Do for a Living?

Maddie is a reality TV personality, but that’s not all she does to rake in the cash. The TLC star is also a Plexus ambassador, just like her mom. Plexus offers a “range of products focused on every aspect of your health and happiness,” according to their website.

What Is Maddie Brown’s Net Worth?

According to multiple outlets, Maddie’s net worth is estimated to be around $200,000 to $400,000 as of January 2023.

Who Is Maddie Brown’s Husband Caleb Brush?

Maddie’s husband is Caleb Brush, whom she wed in June 2016. The TLC star penned a sweet tribute to her hubby of nearly seven years while marking his birthday in a January 2023 Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life! 36 never looked so good!,” she captioned a video montage. “I hope this year is the best yet! Thank you for all you do for our family! I’m so amazed every day that I get to do life with you! Thank you for the love you give! Thank you for being such an amazing dad and husband! We are beyond blessed!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsYTM_0kM8m0F900
Courtesy of Maddie Brush/Instagram

How Many Kids Does Maddie Brown Have?

Maddie and Caleb share two children together: son Axel and daughter Evie. The couple’s family will soon grow by one, though, as the pair are expecting their third child, another baby girl, in February 2023.

“30 weeks and some change! I’m not entirely sure where the last 30 weeks went, but [I’m] ready for the next 10,” Maddie captioned a sweet snap of herself cradling her baby bump in December 2022. “Stuck between a place of panic because we have so much to do in the next 10 weeks. Also hoping maybe for maybe a short eight weeks so we can meet this baby girl and I can have my body back.”

When Did Janelle and Kody Split?

In Touch exclusively broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle and Kody Brown – Maddie’s parents – split after nearly 30 years of spiritual marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider told In Touch, adding that the mom of six “outgrew him.”

Kody later confirmed their breakup in an episode of Sister Wives that aired that same month.

During part three of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all that aired in January 2023, Janelle opened up about life post-Kody, admitting that she was “happy” despite their relationship not working out.

“I’m not waiting for him. I’ve kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone,” she explained during a private interview, noting that she and Kody had been separated for “months” at that point. “I wasn’t heartbroken. It wasn’t heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine [Brown]. I just mourned that that life was gone. We had a great run.”

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'

Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.The TLC personality divorced first wife Meri in 2014 so he could legally wed fourth wife Robyn Brown and adopt her three children from a past marriage. Since then, Robyn has been his only legal wife. Kody was spiritually married to his other now-exes, Janelle and Christine.After no shortage...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
Popculture

'Alaskan Bush People': Rain Brown Reveals New Financial Venture

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has revealed she's taken on a brand new venture that is certain to thrill fans and bring in some dough for the young bushwoman. On Instagram, Brown shared that she the latest to have joined Cameo. The app has grown to be popular these days as it puts fans in touch with their favorite celebrities with the offer of an opportunity to purchase personalized greeting videos.
musictimes.com

Lisa Marie Presley REAL Cause of Death: Cardiac Arrest Caused by Broken Heart Syndrome?

Did the Broken Heart Syndrome have something to do with Lisa Marie Presley's cardiac arrest and death?. Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley's mother, confirmed the news about the singer-songwriter's death in a statement on Thursday. The 54-year-old songstress died after being hospitalized earlier that day following a cardiac arrest. "It...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
UTAH STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
AMY KAPLAN

'90 Day Fiance' Star Colt Johnson Suffers Devastating Injury, Will Need to 'Learn How to Walk Again'

According to his wife Vanessa, Colt Johnson suffered an accident that left him severely injured and required multiple surgeries. "On December 2nd, Colt suffered an accident which caused a dislocated and broken leg," she wrote on Instagram. "Tibia/fibula along with torn meniscus. He was hospitalized for 2 weeks. In those 2 weeks he had 2 surgeries. With all the pain meds/anesthesia he received, his bladder stopped working and has been on a catheter since. He is unable to put any weight on the leg, can't bend it and is wheelchair bound."
In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy