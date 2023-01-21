Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
santacruzlocal.org
Plan advances to reduce natural-gas use in Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday advanced a plan to phase out natural gas in new and existing homes. (Kara Meyberg Guzman — Santa Cruz Local file) SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz City Council on Tuesday advanced a plan to reduce the use of natural gas in homes and other buildings in favor of electricity as the sole energy source.
What NYT omitted about life in the Santa Cruz Mountains: Neighbors with chainsaws
Daniel DeLong lives in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where packing a chainsaw is often just part of mountain life. His young daughters are as familiar with the gear – ropes, helmets, wedges, mini sledgehammer – as they are with their own backpacks. Unfortunately, The New York Times reporter who interviewed him last week during the storms, was not. "That reporter omits the most important aspect of rural mountain living: preparation. And having neighbors who look out for each other," he says.
Has Santa Cruz been colder than usual this winter?
If it's feeling cold — even more so than usual recently — it's not your imagination. Data stretching back to the middle of the fall shows that temperatures have been consistently between 2 and 6 degrees lower than normal for this time of the year. Throw in the wet weather of recent weeks, and that chilly bite can feel downright frigid.
Emergency repair work begins in Santa Cruz after storms battered coast
The recent storms battered the coast of Santa Cruz County, where major portions of the walkway and road were washed away along the iconic West Cliff Drive.
KTVU FOX 2
Crews to bring in 200 boulders, fabric to shore up West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Work is getting underway Monday or a portion of road in Santa Cruz hat has started falling into the ocean after the recent storms. The city is beginning construction on West Cliff Drive, the scenic street along the waterfront. Crews are going to bring 200 tons...
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
lookout.co
Devastated by storms and denied by insurance, Lompico residents navigate uncertain recovery
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Since a colossal New Year’s Eve storm caused part of the hillside that his house sits on to collapse, Benjamin Short has been in a constant daily battle to save his home.
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect due in court Wednesday
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — The suspected gunman that shot and killed seven people Monday in Half Moon Bay is expected to be in court for the initial felony arraignment on Wednesday afternoon, according to the District Attorney’s office. The suspect currently in custody for the shooting in Chunli Zhao, 66, of Half Moon […]
KSBW.com
Storm repairs in Boulder Creek are off to slow start
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Big Basin Water Company, a small, private water utility business, is struggling to keep up with repairs after multiple storms left people in Boulder Creek without water for multiple days — and weeks for some. "The owner of Big Basin Water Company, Jim Moore,...
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deeann Gruenewald lives next to Chaparral Street in Salinas and it’s littered with potholes. “It makes it a real danger. And even backing out of your driveway," Gruenewald said. Grunewald said that these potholes have caused damage to her vehicle. “It causes damage to your personal vehicles,” Gruenewald said. “If you don't The post People Living in Salinas Have Concerns About Potholes appeared first on KION546.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
KSBW.com
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
Newsom blasts McCarthy’s response to recent California mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy for his response to the mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay during a press conference Tuesday. Newsom did not shy away from his feelings during a visit to Half Moon Bay. “We’ve got to call […]
Pedestrian killed in collision along Highway 1 in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ - A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Cruz on Friday morning, police said.Officers and emergency personnel responded at 6:15 a.m. to the collision reported at the intersection of state Highway 1 and River Street. A vehicle traveling north struck a 44-year-old male pedestrian from Santa Cruz County who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment was a factor in the collision. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
