FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Domantas Sabonis showcases leadership and determination to win against the KingsSara IrshadSacramento, CA
Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said two 17-year-old boys were shot after at least one person, possibly two, opened fire into a barbershop. One of the teenagers had life threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. It's not clear how many shots were fired at this time.
KCRA.com
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
Roseville DUI enforcement operations result in multiple arrests
(KTXL) — Over the weekend of Jan. 21, the Roseville Police Department held two driving under the influence enforcement operations within the city. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for four weeks According to the police department, three people were arrested for driving under the influence. The police department said that they also […]
KCRA.com
Family of missing teen Nykari Johnson requests Sacramento County deputies help with search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a month after 16-year-old Nykari Johnson's disappearance, loved ones are searching for her one flyer at a time. Family members and advocates showed up outside the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office to demand a search for their loved one. "It's a dead-end, so that's what worries...
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School
(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
KCRA.com
Raley's workers stop hatchet-wielding attacker in Yuba City, police say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A man is accused of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet before other employees subdued him, including one who smacked the assailant with a product scanner, officials said. The Yuba City Police Department said 44-year-old Larry Reed of Olivehurst is facing...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Highway Crash in Sacramento
Two-Vehicle Highway Crash Occurs Near Fruitridge Road On-Ramp. A two-vehicle highway crash in Sacramento recently resulted in minor injuries. The crash occurred around 8:24 a.m. along northbound State Route 99 just north of the eastbound Fruitridge Road on-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report. A Jeep and Chevy SUV were involved in the crash, which blocked the number two lane.
Sacramento County deputies investigating inmate death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive and later died Monday afternoon. According to a news release, inmates alerted deputies about an unresponsive inmate just before 1 p.m. Deputies found the inmate wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. Fire crews arrived and helped resuscitate the inmate, but he died hours later at the hospital.
Trial of man accused of killing Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna begins
STOCKTON, Calif. — Each weekday morning, in a brotherhood of support, firefighters from Station 2 in the shadow of Downtown Stockton head to the nearby San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse for the trial of the man accused of killing beloved fire captain Max Fortuna. The tragic shooting happened last...
Family: Mother of 2 killed in deadly South Sacramento crash involving suspected carjacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a woman who loved her two kids more than anything else was tragically killed in a South Sacramento crash Thursday. The crash was part of a violent chain of events that the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said began as a purse snatching. Authorities said the suspect was fought off in the purse-snatching but proceeded to carjack a different vehicle, ran a red light and hit another car with two women inside.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff: Two wanted suspects arrested
Two suspects that were wanted through Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers have been arrested according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. Four suspects are still being sought. **UPDATE** ARRESTED. The California Department of Corrections is currently seeking Jamarl SMITH for parole violation. SMITH is a “high-risk” offender. SMITH is a 39-year-old...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Collision Reported on SR-4 and Hoffman Lane in Byron
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a trucking crash on State Route 4 and Hoffman Lane near Byron in Contra Costa County. The collision occurred on Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 9:40 a.m. It involved a silver Nissan Sentra and a big rig, according to officials. Details...
KCRA.com
'It was horrific': Family watches body camera video from traffic stop they say led to death of former Sacramento man
The family of Tyre Nichols met with the Memphis police chief, the mayor, the Shelby County, Tennessee, district attorney and other officials as they went in to see video captured on officers' body cameras from the day Nichols was pulled over by police for a traffic violation. The family of...
Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city. Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website. •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
