Protests break out over the weekend, as one Memphis community demands justice for the family of Tyre NicholsElizabeth A BryanMemphis, TN
After seeing bodycam footage, Tyre Nichols' attorney calls him "a human piñata for officers."Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's LegacycreteMemphis, TN
Star NBA Player Suffers Major InjuryOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
The World Says Goodbye to Elvis Presley's Only ChildAnne SpollenMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols died from ‘extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,’ autopsy shows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols died from “extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating,” according to an independent autopsy report. In a news release Tuesday, attorneys for the Nichols family, Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, said that an autopsy on Jan. 23 was conducted by “a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist.”
One person dies after crash, car fire on Austin Peay, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an early morning crash and car fire on Austin Peay Highway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened at the intersection of Austin Peay Highway and Jackson Avenue near I-40 around 6 a.m. FOX13 crews at the scene...
localmemphis.com
MPD officer involved in Tyre Nichols death previously beat an inmate unconscious, lawsuit claims
Demetrius Haley is one of five officers fired Friday for their involvement in Nichols' death. He previously worked at the Shelby County Jail as a corrections officer.
WLBT
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
actionnews5.com
MPD: Man dead in shooting on Apple Blossom Dr.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near the corner of Hyacinth Drive around 5:00 p.m. Police say one male victim was found dead on the...
Instead of going through trial, man accused in 2017 killing of 2-year-old Laylah Washington agrees to plea deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tylan McCray, one of the men accused in the shooting death of two-year-old Laylah Washington in June 2017, will spend 35 years in prison after a plea deal Tuesday morning. McCray pleaded guilty to three of his original charges and will serve the sentences to those...
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
actionnews5.com
1 dead after car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person died after a single-car crash on Jackson Avenue on Tuesday. According to Memphis Police Department, the one-vehicle crash occurred northbound on Jackson Avenue at I-40 around 6 a.m. The driver did not survive.
One killed during robbery in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a robbery on Sunday night. According to reports, the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at the Z Market on South Perkins Road. Police say two men were walking to their car when two men approached them. One of the suspects hit […]
Man recalls encounter with SCORPION Unit before Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The five police officers who were fired after Tyre Nichols’ death hadn’t been with MPD long, and police haven’t told us what units they worked with during their time on the force. But some who know the officers say at least one confirmed that he — and we are hearing several others […]
Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
Man killed in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed in South Memphis. On Jan. 21, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Simpson Avenue, off East McLemore Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground shot. The victim was pronounced dead at...
localmemphis.com
Collierville students honored 3 years after deadly shooting
The investigation into Ashlynn and Quan's deaths is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.
Memphis Fire Department suspends 2 employees for involvement in Tyre Nichols death, pending investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of their employees involved with the initial care of Tyre Nichols the day he was confronted by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 have been relieved of duty pending an investigation. This is in addition to the...
localmemphis.com
'Taken away too soon' | Collierville children honored 3 years after deadly shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Three years ago, two children in Collierville were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. On Friday night, their family was honored and given hope that justice would be brought to their loved ones. A girl's basketball game at Collierville High set the stage for a...
Man sticks gun in victim’s mouth in front of 2-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after they broke into a victim’s home and held him at gunpoint in front of a two-year-old. On January 21, officers responded to a home invasion in the 800 block of Stratford Road. According to reports, the victim told police that two men came to his home, one […]
Quadruple shooting outside casino leaves four hurt, sheriff’s office says
TUNICA, Miss. — Four people were shot outside a casino Saturday morning. On Jan. 22 at approximately 3:15 a.m., the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting outside the Gold Strike Casino. The caller told deputies, that she and three other people were all shot while walking...
Woman accused of stealing ex’s car, throwing him from vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man was seriously injured Saturday when he tried to get his stolen car back from his ex-girlfriend. Investigators said Shandricka Childress, 38, was still driving the 2002 Honda Accord when she was arrested Sunday and admitted she was driving the vehicle when her ex-boyfriend was hurt. Police said Childress dragged […]
Man in critical condition after shooting in northeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning. MPS says at 9:21 am, officers responded to the 7500 Block of Burnstown Lane regarding a shooting. Officers found one male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition. […]
Man breaks into Berclair home to steal banana, cookies and shoes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s a story reminiscent of Goldilocks and the Three Bears, but it was no fairy tale for two people in Berclair. Memphis Police said a hungry burglar broke into their home on McCory on Sunday, January 22, 2023. An arrest affidavit states that 23-year-old Marco...
